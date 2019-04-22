Look: Rob Gronkowski, beautiful girlfriend on exotic vacation for Easter

By April 22, 2019

By: |

Former Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski appears to already be enjoying retirement.

Gronk, viewed by many to be the greatest tight end in NFL history, officially called it quits roughly one month ago, on the heels of his team winning Super Bowl LIII.

He hasn’t completely shot down the possibility of returning to the Patriots — or another NFL team, for that matter — but he seems to be enjoying life away from the gridiron in the meantime. Gronk is currently celebrating Easter weekend in the Bahamas, with his stunning girlfriend, Camille Kostek, as photos show.

And here’s a little hot twerking action from Kostek, for your viewing pleasure.

Wait for it . #NeverNotDancing @revolve

Also, here are a few more photos of Gronk and Kostek.

back with my baby 💃🏼🕺🏼

was being selfish in my last post. Here we go

Camila y Roberto encantan estar en el mar

