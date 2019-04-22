Miami Dolphins should trade for Josh Rosen

We are a couple of days away from the 2019 NFL Draft, and still, nobody really knows what Arizona plans to do with the first overall pick.

The consensus seems to be, take quarterback Kyler Murray from Oklahoma, which is all fine and dandy, except that they currently have a quarterback who was selected in the first round of last year’s draft- Josh Rosen.

It leaves the Cardinals in a bit of a bind- one, pass on Murray, keep Rosen, and go with the best defensive player available. Or two, draft Murray and trade Rosen before, during, or after the draft.

The best and most logical move seems to be the second, that is of course, dependent on getting rid of Rosen, which is a possibility that the Miami Dolphins need to explore.

Miami doesn’t have a long term answer at quarterback. It didn’t work with Ryan Tannehill, and Ryan Fitzpatrick isn’t a franchise quarterback, however, Josh Rosen can be.

Why risk a Dwayne Haskins or Drew Lock with the 13th pick, who if they bust, can set your franchise back another five years, when you can add Josh Rosen instead? Sure, they’ll have to give up a couple of draft picks, but they’ll finally have their answer at quarterback. It won’t be a wide receiver turned quarterback like Tannehill, but a natural quarterback in Rosen, who will have a better offense and better weapons in Miami compared to Arizona.

Also, Rosen gets to sit for half a season at most, under Fitzpatrick, who knows the game, both X’s and O’s, and from a career journeyman standpoint.

And as a side note, my all-time personal favorite NFL rivalry has been, and will always be, the Miami Dolphins versus the Buffalo Bills. I grew up watching Dan Marino versus Jim Kelly, two Hall of Fame quarterbacks from the 1983 Draft class, play in both regular season and playoff games against each other- I was such a huge fan of that rivalry.

So the thought of Josh Rosen versus Josh Allen, a pair of 2018 1st round quarterbacks bringing back the Miami vs Buffalo rivalry is exciting to me. I hope it happens. It just makes too much sense not to.