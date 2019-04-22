Hoops Manifesto

NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Kawhi Leonard

April 22, 2019

By: |

Apr 21, 2019; Orlando, FL, USA; Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard (2) drives past Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon (00) during the first quarter of game four of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Amway Center. Mandatory Credit: Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Kawhi Leonard – Toronto (vs Orlando)

34 points, 12-20 FG, 8-9 FT, 2 3 PTs, 6 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 2 blocks

A big game from Leonard has the Raptors in the driver’s seat in their series.

 

