Peyton Manning's camp finally shares his 'Monday Night Football' decision

Jason Witten is out of ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” booth — which is a huge break for football fans, who now get to see him on the field, rather than listen to his awful commentary during games — and that leaves a major void that the network will soon need to fill.

It may only be April, but there’s a lot of training and preparation that comes along with one of the most prestigious play-by-play gigs in all sports. Not everyone is a Tony Romo, as most athletes-turned-broadcasters end up more like Witten.

As such, ESPN has been hard at work trying to fill the position, although it’s currently unclear exactly who’s in the mix, aside from Peyton Manning. It was believed that ESPN was making a hard push at the former Broncos/Colts quarterback, and that he was their guy. However, it doesn’t appear that there’s mutual interest from both sides, according to a report from Sporting News.

“He won’t be doing ‘Monday Night,’ but ESPN will still be in the Peyton Manning business in a “very big way,” said one source in Manning’s camp.

We’re not sure exactly what that means, but if true, then Manning is out of the “MNF” sweepstakes.