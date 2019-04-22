The Weekend Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the weekend that was.
Biggest Upset: Roxanne Modafferi +240 over Antonina Shevchenko
Notable New Champions:
- WBO NABO Featherweight Champion: Shakur Stevenson
- Interim WBO World Bantamweight Champion: John Riel Casimero
- WBC Silver Welterweight Champion: Danny Garcia
- Interim WBA World Junior Featherweight Champion: Brandon Figueroa
- WBO NABO Junior Middleweight Champion: Carlos Adames
- BBBofC British Lightweight Champion: Joe Cordina
- Rizin Light Heavyweight Champion: Jiri Prochazka
- Lion Fight Women’s World Super Flyweight Champions: Amy Pirnie
- Lion Fight North American Cruiserweight Champion: Brett Hlavacek
- Lion Fight Women’s North American Super Bantamweight Champion: Whitney Tobin
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- Run It Back?: With Alexander Volkov pulling out of his main event fight in Russia with Alistair Overeem on two-and-a-half weeks notice, Alexey Oleynik stepped up on short notice and got summarily destroyed. With Overeem having momentum, and Volkov well on his way to a title shot before Derrick Lewis’s Hail Mary landed, it stands to reason that if Volkov is ready to go soon, Reem should be relatively fresh, and this could have title shot implications for the both of them if they get paired up again.
- Ugh. Boy was THAT unsatisfying. That was an awful lot of scratch to watch Amir Khan in the first place, and to see him pack it in after a possible low blow was uninspiring at the best. The undercard was fine, but Bud did put Amir on his wallet in the 1st, but that better be about it for Amir Khan: PPV Headliner.
- The Next Big Thing: Teofimo Lopez is juuuust about ready. Maybe not ready for Lomo or Mikey Garcia, and it’s time. He looked utterly fantastic and that body-shot KO was a thing of beauty. He’s a welcome fresh face in the lightweight title scene.
