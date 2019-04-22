Tips for Hiring the First Developers in a Startup

Imagine this: you had a great concept for software. Your uncle is financing you and you have a small office. You have cash to hire PHP developers to start the project. Choose wrong and you lose the product, lose revenue and earn a hopeless uncle. How can you select your developer so this does not happen?

Let’s see the six ideal developer features for your team:

1.

Individuals who understand what you want to say and believe in creative approaches to do it. You do not know what technologies and programming tools are most suitable when you’re just getting started. You will need an experienced developer who has developed the software for the type of product you want and knows in many ways to achieve the result.

2.

Individuals who can work as the project makes progress and able to make big changes if any needed. In an initial software project, regardless how rich your idea is, you’ll find your approach as you go. Extras you had not thought of can provide a big advantage for a small extra work. If you want also some Augmented Reality features, then you must consider the best Vuforia developer.

3.

Individuals who can balance speed and quality. Well written and tested codes are significant in any task, but it is crucial in the early levels when you are laying the groundwork for design.

4.

Individuals who know the significance of having something complete to demonstrate in a reasonably small time. Some programmers create great plans for the project where nothing works up to a time that all things work out. Your existence depends on the ability to show prospective customers a limited functionality as early as possible, not only for them to have good faith in you, but also to give feedback.

5.

Individuals capable of great efforts when they are extremely needed. Deadlines change in startup projects without prior notice.

6.

Individuals that work with other developers as a group. People chat about “ninja” developer, but a ninja developer is somebody who appears as a surprise, does the task incredible, and then disappears. Instead, look for a “samurai”: a skilled, creative, and disciplined developer.

Generally, the types of developers that best fit a startup are those who care about the value of the business and who help your company benefit through software. In a primary team, you should have people who see the whole, complete tasks without a role model, and take care of the unexpected.