A beginner’s guide to betting on WWE.

Whatever it is, you can probably bet on it. Betting on the football or the horse racing is just the tip of the iceberg, and nowadays you can bet on everything from US Election results to America’s Got Talent. One thing you might not have thought to bet on though is the wrestling. Here we are going to give you a quick beginner’s guide to betting on the WWE.

What is the WWE?

The WWE stands for World Wrestling Entertainment, which is an American media company best known for its professional wrestling events. Started in 1952, the WWE has become a global brand with events, wrestlers and fans all over the world. Today, the brand is worth over $1.5 billion.

The WWE stages predetermined wrestling events where wrestlers compete for championship belts and titles, and in some daring fights in these huge cells where the wrestlers can smash foldable chairs over one another. In 2017, a record 1.82 million people tuned in to watch Wrestlemania 33, which is the equivalent of the Super Bowl in NFL.

What can you bet on in WWE?

The first thing to note is that most of the betting markets for the WWE adopt the American style odds, called ‘money lines’. With money lines, odds are shown as either a positive or a negative figure. The positive represents the underdog(s) of an event or series, and shows the amount you’d win for every $100 that you staked. Whilst a negative figure represents the favourite(s), and shows the amount that you’d need to stake to win $100.

Wrestlemania 35 was just last Sunday and it was another one for its fans to remember, with Becky Lynch and Roman Reigns amongst six new champions that were crowned in New Jersey. Reigns was priced at -400 to beat Drew McIntyre on Sunday, meaning that a $400 bet on Reigns before the bout would’ve left you with $500, and a $100 profit.

The main market available for you to bet on in WWE is who will be the next champion of certain weight division and class. There’s plenty of belts and title fights happening weekly in the WWE, and they fall under two main subdivisions, called Smackdown and Raw. SkyBet.com is the best place to access these odds in the UK.

There’s certainly less markets out there to bet on the WWE, but some other interesting markets you can bet on are which championship title will be the next to change hands, and who will be on the front cover of the next official WWE video game. But for those that don’t yet know, everything that happens in the WWE is in fact, scripted. It’s one of the more damning realisations a child or adult can make, but it does provide the punter with the upper hand in this situation.

Making money betting on WWE.

The WWE employs a team of writers who predetermine every fight and every championship contest, who wins and who gets thrust through an office desk. Professional wrestling is effectively a soap opera and with a bit of research of previous events, you may be able to identify where the action is headed.

You’ll need a wealth of knowledge on the sport to know where the writers may take it next, and if you have one you could make a lot of money by betting on it. A big part of making money is finding the latest betting offers from various websites such as bestbetsfree.com, and combining these with your research. Now it’s fair to say that WWE doesn’t take up a whole lot of betting companies’ attention, and odds that are offered on the WWE can sometimes be poorly calculated and researched by the bookmaker, giving the punter the upper hand when betting on it.

So, when you’re betting on the WWE, look less at the form of the wrestlers in question, and more at the championship or belt they are competing for, the history of that and where it’s winners and losers have come from.