A candid guide to picking a winning slot machine

For those who play slot for the fun of it, there are no set-out rules to follow. However, for those who play to win then you have to follow some ground rules and adhere to them, and a few pointers as to how to increases your chances of winning. Below are some ways you can be sure to win in most of the games that you play:

Go for slots which have the highest payout.

This is the first pointer that you consider. Many new players miss this point and think every slot machine is as good as the other, but this is not the case. The return to player percentage (found online) helps you know the payout for each machine. Note that it is not all the time when you will be winning; there are times when you will lose when other players are winning.

You will also have to determine how volatile slots are.

Volatility is also known as a risk level which means the risk at stake when you are using a particular machine when playing for real money. A machine that is less volatile means that the wins are frequent but in small amounts than a more volatile machine which has fewer wins but often in large amounts. In this case, you have the opportunity to select the one you prefer.

Avoid obvious options.

While playing at VoltCasino, games found on the front page, and which keep popping up your screen might not be the best to play. More often than not, the payout turns out against you. Go deep into the pages and look for a slot that is not easy to find, one that does not have many players. Always look for slots that are not being broadly promoted, these ones help you win more money. Don’t be deceived into thinking that those on the front page are more exciting than those in the subsequent pages, and if this were the case, it would be no fun at all.

The more you bet, the more you are likely to win.

It adds more risk to the game, but so is the fun. Even if you were to win a jackpot when your wager amounts are small, the chances are that you will not be able to cash out your winnings.

You always need to trust other players.

It might not be doable in games like poker, but in slot machines, when other players say a machine does not pay well, then you need to believe them and avoid it. Take advantage of the internet and social media to gather information on a particular game and make an informed decision.

Avoid branded slots that are just out to attract you with their names.

They are too obvious and this is the one thing you should avoid like a plague. Chances that you will go for a slot machine with posters of your favourite movie are high, but so are many other players. Such slots often never allow players to make low bets, yet winning becomes almost impossible.

Playing slots do not have to be a dull and complicated affair; you can make big wins and have fun at the same time only if you follow these tips. There are many games available and which will make betting a whole new experience.