Clint Capela dealing with respiratory illnesses, explains poor Game 4

Rockets fans might want to ease up on Clint Capela for such a poor performance in Monday night’s Game 4 loss to the Jazz. The reason being that Houston’s big man is battling not one, but two respiratory illnesses.

According to ESPN’s Tim MacMahon, Capela was diagnosed with adenovirus and a klebsiella infection by a Salt Lake City doctor on Sunday. He missed a practice with the illness days before the series with Utah started, and was told it would be another four or five days before he would be fully recovered.

“It’s tough, man,” Capela told ESPN. “Especially when I try to breathe, it’s hard. I’m just going to fight it the best that I can.”

Capela averaged 16.6 points and 12.7 rebounds during the regular season for the Rockets but finished Game 4 with just four points and seven rebounds in the 107-91 loss on Monday night. The Jazz won the rebounding battle 62-48 and scored 52 points in the paint against Houston.

It will be interesting to see how the series plays out with Capela on the mend. James Harden gets all the attention for his scoring, but Capela’s activity on the glass and on defense played a big part in Houston’s success this season.