NBA

Damian Lillard's insane buzzer-beater lifts Blazers to series victory over Thunder

Damian Lillard's insane buzzer-beater lifts Blazers to series victory over Thunder

NBA

Damian Lillard's insane buzzer-beater lifts Blazers to series victory over Thunder

By April 23, 2019

By: |

Trail Blazers star guard Damian Lillard sent a surge through Moda Center on Tuesday night that fans will never forget.

Portland trailed Oklahoma City by eight points with just over three minutes remaining in Game 5, and it was looking as if the Thunder were on their way to stealing all the momentum back in the series.

But Damian Lillard had other plans.

Lillard had the ball in his hands with his team trailing by a bucket, and roughly 30 seconds remaining in the game. The Blazers were coming out of a timeout, and Lillard already had 45 points. Apparently, he wanted more, as he calmly drained a clutch shot to tie the game. A missed layup by Russell Westbrook gave Lillard the opportunity he needed, and he capitalized — pulling up and draining this insane buzzer-beater from 37 feet for the win!

Here’s another angle.

It’s one thing to hit a game-winner, but Lillard knocked down that series-winner for his 50th point of the evening. What a shot.

NBA

Try ESPN+ for Free!

ESPN+ Free Trial!

Recent News

Comments

More Sports

46m

Mets 46m ago

It’s almost as if we’re disappointed when a Mets pitcher doesn’t go seven shutout innings and drive in three runs every night. That’s the (…)

4hr

Updates 4hr ago

If you are willing to increase the plumbing lead generation then there are some tactics that you can adopt. In order to help you out (…)

More NBA
Home