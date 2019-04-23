Grimaldi, Oshie, Montgomery, and Wheeler

On April 18, during game four, former UND All-American and current Washington Capitals forward T.J. Oshie was crosschecked into the boards by Carolina Hurricanes forward Warren Foegele. Oshie was injured on the play.

According to the Washington Capitals, Oshie’s season is over. Last Friday, Oshie had surgery on his right collarbone.

“I do know that T.J. Oshie is going to do everything he can, and we’re not willing to put a timetable on it right now with regard to any time,”Capitals head coach Todd Reirden said. “Just lots of these things take a different course in terms of how they rehab and don’t rehab. I just know that I can tell you about T.J., he’s all-in at all times, and that’s a great person to have around our room at the very least.”

On Wednesday night, the Capitals minus Oshie, will take on the Hurricanes in game seven in Our Nation’s Capital.

Grimaldi Shines

On Monday night, the Nashville Predators were eliminated in game six by the Dallas Stars. That means that former Fighting Sioux and current Predators forward Rocco Grimaldi’s season is over. With that in mind, Grimaldi’s play on the ice left a lasting impression with the Predators front office. Entering the 2019-20 season, Grimaldi is a restricted free agent and looking for a new deal.

During the Stanley Cup Playoffs, Grimaldi was the Predators leading goal scorer with three. Grimaldi was inserted in the lineup after Predators forward Brian Boyle became ill prior to game two. When Boyle returned, Grimaldi remained in the lineup scoring three goals in five games.

In 53 games with the Predators, Grimaldi scored (5g-8a–13pts), he was also a minus-two.

During the last five seasons, Grimaldi has played in 90 NHL games scoring (10g-13a–23pts), he’s also a minus-eight.

Montgomery: Leave No Doubt

Last summer, Denver head coach Jim Montgomery left the Pioneers to become the head coach of the Dallas Stars.

During the early part of the season the Stars struggled. In December, Dallas Stars​ CEO Jim Lites called out some of the Stars top players. The stars were tied for the last playoff spot in the west.

“They are fucking horse-shit, I don’t know how else to put it,” Lites said. “The team was ok. But (Tyler) Seguin and (Jamie) Benn were terrible.”

After December, the Stars would improve and secure the first wild card spot in the west.

Last night before game six, Montgomery told the team.“Leave no fucking doubt tonight.”

After beating the Predators 2-1 in overtime, the Stars are moving on to the second round.

Blake Wheeler Unplugged

Following their season ending loss to the St. Louis Blues, Captain Blake Wheeler was asked a question by a member of the media. I think you’ll find his response interesting.

“Fuck off,” Wheeler said. “Come on, man. This is a tough trophy to win. Maybe our best just wasn’t good enough today. And their best was pretty darn good.”