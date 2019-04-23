Here’s How You Can Watch The NBA Finals

As a basketball fan, you probably already know that the NBA playoffs started on Saturday, April 13th. This is the time of the year when basketball goes from mildly entertaining to intriguing. Of course, if you are one of those sports fans that have cut the cable cord then there is a good chance that you might not have access to the required channels to watch the playoffs. If you are located outside the United States, you might not have access to the required channels either. However, you should not let this get you down because there are still a number of ways that you can watch the finals.



Take Advantage of over the Air Antennas



Do you remember those old rabbit ears? While these might be a bit outdated there are a number of new models available. These newer models are a bit sleeker and might be able to provide the signal strength that you need to pick up ABC or TNT. Just keep in mind that if you are not familiar with OTA antennas, you will probably have to read a guide on how to set them up, which isn’t all that complicated.



Streaming Packages



It is true that you can get ABC and TNT coverage for free, which is where most of the games are going to be covered. However, when it comes to ESPN and NBA TV, you are going to needed to buy a streaming package. If you are currently using Sling TV, you’ll probably have to grab the Orange package. This will cost you an extra $25 a month, but it will also mean that you get ESPN, TNT, and ABC. This means that you will not miss out on a single playoff game. If you want to get NBA TV, however, you will have to add the Sports Extra package, which is going to run you another $10 a month.



Free Online Streams



As you can easily see, it won’t take long before you are back on the cable hook paying those high monthly bills. If you want to avoid such charges, you should take advantage of free online streams. There are a number of these sites available and they not only stream the playoffs, but they stream just about every sport conceivable. These sites will give you free access to the playoffs, but they do come with some downsides. First, they are highly dependent on individuals streaming, so they might not be as reliable. For more information about these sites and how to watch the NBA playoffs, you can check out it’s about the finals NBA.



PlayStation Vue



When most people think of PlayStation Vue they think of it as a PlayStation-exclusive product. Well, this isn’t the case at all. PlayStation Vue is available on a wide range of devices, including Apple TV, Roku, Chromecase, and other devices. This streaming service is available regionally and will run you right around $50 a month, but you will also gain access to other movies and TV shows as well.