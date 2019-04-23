NFL

Julian Edelman chugs beer at Bruins game on videoboard, fans go nuts (Video)

Patriots receiver Julian Edelman is a legend in Boston, and it’s safe to say he won’t have to ever pay for a beer in that city for as long as he lives. His incredible catch in Super Bowl LI — a game in which he finished with 10 receptions for 141 yards — will never be forgotten, as it was the catalyst the Patriots needed to pull off a seemingly-impossible 28-3 comeback win against the Falcons.

As such, when Edelman showed up to Game 7 of the Bruins-Maple Leafs series at TD Garden on Tuesday night, fans gave him quite the reception.

And, as he’s been known to do — Edelman delivered. Check out him chugging a beer while being shown on the videoboard during the game, much to the delight of Bruins fans.

Edelman knows how to shine in elimination playoff games — whether he’s participating in them, or just a spectator, as was the case on Tuesday.

