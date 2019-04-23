Lou Gorman Profile - Part 2

Gorman‘s front office experience began in 1962 as GM in Class D Lakeland and Kinston and advanced to the Orioles’ front office in 64. He then became the first Farm Director of the Kansas City Royals and was eventually promoted to VP in 73 and assistant GM in 76. In 1977 he became the first GM of the Seattle Mariners and drafted such stars as Ruppert Jones and Dave Henderson. In 80 he became Player Personnel Director of the Mets and laid the foundation for their 86 team. By this time, of course, he was on the other side as Red Sox GM.

– Mike Passanisi