Southampton's Shane Long scores fastest goal in EPL history (Video)

Southampton’s Shane Long did something pretty amazing in Tuesday’s match against Watford, and he did it before many fans had even tuned in to watch the match.

It’s hard not to feel bad for the fans that were channel surfing and trying to figure out how to watch the game, as Long somehow scored a goal before they were even able to tune in. Watford was caught being a bit lazy, as the opening kickoff was played back to a Hornets player, but the urgency just wasn’t there. Long capitalized — blocking the long-ball attempt, stealing it, and putting the ball in the back of the net, just 7.69 seconds into the game. He broke Ledley King’s record (9,82 seconds) for fastest goal in English Premier League history.

These tweets put Long’s feat in perspective.

😱 If Shane Long scored every 7 seconds in a Premier League game he would score… – 771 Goals a Game – 29,298 Goals a Season 🐦 @RichJolly #WATSOU pic.twitter.com/ajefWM38X4 — The Sportsman Stats (@SportsmanStats) April 23, 2019

Straight to the top ⚡️ Here's who Shane Long surpassed with his record-breaking goal ➡️ https://t.co/X5FTVPxar4 #PL pic.twitter.com/vpRsVvhruw — Premier League (@premierleague) April 23, 2019

What an achievement.