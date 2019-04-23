The HOVG Podcast: Peter Kerasotis

By: The Hall of Very Good | April 23, 2019



This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Peter Kerasotis.

The author of Alou: My Baseball Journey talks to the boys about how he got his start in journalism, the journey that led to him partnering up with former Major League player and manager Felipe Alou to co-write his autobiography, Alou’s relationship with Roberto Clemente and whether or not he believes the “Dominican Jackie Robinson” deserves a spot in Cooperstown.

(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)

SHOW NOTES:

Book chronicles Felipe Alou’s rise from poverty, past racism, into Major League Baseball

Felipe Alou’s book tells more than game stories

Happy Book Birthday to Alou!

Jesus, Matty & Felipe Alou – The first all brother outfield in #MLB history with the San Francisco Giants in 1963! #NationalSiblingsDay #SFGiants pic.twitter.com/boTOOdlZXd — Baseball by BSmile (@BSmile) April 11, 2019

PETER’S BOOKS

WHERE TO/HOW TO:

SPONSOR:

This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.