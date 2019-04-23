The HOVG Podcast: Peter Kerasotis

This week, Shawn Anderson and Lou Olsen are joined by Peter Kerasotis.
The author of Alou: My Baseball Journey talks to the boys about how he got his start in journalism, the journey that led to him partnering up with former Major League player and manager Felipe Alou to co-write his autobiography, Alou’s relationship with Roberto Clemente and whether or not he believes the “Dominican Jackie Robinson” deserves a spot in Cooperstown.
(Download The Hall of Very Good Podcast over on iTunes)
SHOW NOTES:
Book chronicles Felipe Alou’s rise from poverty, past racism, into Major League Baseball
Felipe Alou’s book tells more than game stories
PETER’S BOOKS
- Alou: My Baseball Journey
- Extreme Winning: 12 Keys to Unlocking The Winner Within You
- Once a Coach, Always a Coach: The Life Journey of Thomas Errol Wasdin
- Stadium Stories: Florida Gators
WHERE TO/HOW TO:
SPONSOR:
This week’s podcast was brought to you by Teambrown Apparel and Out of the Park Baseball.
Comments