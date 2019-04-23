Left Coast Sports

WST Podcast: Recreational Sports and East Coast versus West Coast

By April 23, 2019

The Western Standard Time Podcast breaks down recreation sports, coastal beef and add some sports news bantar.

What constitutes a recreational sport? How do you dominate your softball team? Ping Pong and much more is settled.

Special guests drop by to speak on coastal beef. All your favorite sports teams come up.

And here is an article for your analtics people. Kyle and Ben speak on MLB analytics, NFL Combine and much more banter.

That’s three episodes for West Coast Sports fans. Make sure you check out Western Standard Time on your favorite podcast app. Don’t forget your five minutes life guide.

 

