D'Angelo Russell 'definitely' wants to be back with Nets

D’Angelo Russell did just about everything he could do to make his case for being a franchise player.

Career highs in points, assists and shooting, check. Make the All-Star team, check. Lead the Nets to the playoffs, check. All Russell can do now is wait.

As a restricted free agent this summer, the Nets will have the right to match any offer made to Russell, but keeping him could prevent them from having the necessary cap space to sign other big-name free agents. For what it’s worth, Russell wants to stay in Brooklyn.

“Hell yeah. I definitely want to be here. I definitely want to be here, but I understand it’s a business.” – D’Angelo Russell on staying with the Nets — Anthony Puccio (@APOOCH) April 24, 2019

It’s been a long time since the Nets had a player they could potentially build around, and Russell checks all the boxes at just 23 years old. Still, it’s a difficult decision to make with all the big names expected to test free agency this summer. No doubt Brooklyn has a lot to think about.