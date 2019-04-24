LeBron James' trust in Lakers has been 'damaged,' must be rebuilt

Lakers superstar LeBron James is none too pleased with how the Lakers’ front office has handled this season, it seems.

The Lakers, right now, look even more dysfunctional than the Knicks, from an organizational standpoint, which, quite frankly, is tough to believe. It began when owner Jeanie Buss used a power play to push out her brother, Jim, back in 2017, and the front-office hires the team has made since that time have been questionable at best.

Hiring Magic Johnson as president was a move that many initially applauded, but are now criticizing, as he recently stepped down, holding the position for only two years. The Lakers are now left without an executive calling the shots, with no clear plan in place for the future.

And James is not happy about it. ESPN’s Dave McMenamin recently revealed that James’ trust in the organization has been “damaged,” in an appearance on ESPN 710 AM (Los Angeles).

"I think the trust that @KingJames has in the organization has been damaged. Right now it’s a tough bridge that has fallen that’s going to need to be put back together. Whoever's involved there’s going to have to be an initial thing proven w/ the coach and Free agency." pic.twitter.com/y2Wv0djwqj — ShowtimeForum (@ShowtimeForum) April 23, 2019

It will be interesting to see if this is James’ way of angling to be traded, whether this summer or next year. Few players can get away with criticizing the organization that cuts their checks. Stay tuned.