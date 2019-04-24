Performance Lab ® Prebiotic Review

Market: people with any digestive discomfort as well as people looking to maximize nutrition from food.

Ever heard the term, good bacteria in the gut?

It’s an odd prospect, the idea of having trillions of microbes living inside your intestines. But the truth is, the gut is a niche environment that very specific (good) microorganisms have established as a habitat over millions of years and they have a huge benefit to our health.

Gut microflora first form when we’re between one and two years of age, and the intestines are actually supportive and protective of the presence of gut microflora — and for good reason.

For example: some of these bacteria are specifically there to digest the healthy sugars in breast milk that the human body can’t process on its own. Pretty amazing, right?

Throughout our lives, gut microflora helps us digest fiber, aids the immune system with infection fighting, and even influences the central nervous system and brain function.

So, if you have concerns about the health of your gut microflora, what can you do to help?

You can consider a supplement like Performance Lab Prebiotic. The cutting-edge ingredients in this product have been engineered to complete a single task perfectly: To feed and support the healthy bacteria of your gut.

This not only provides you with all the immune and neurological benefits of a healthy gut, but also helps properly breakdown the food you consume to maximize the nutrients your body needs from the food you eat.

Let’s get into exactly how Performance Lab Prebiotic works.

Ingredients

Inulin-FOS (Fructo-Oligo-Saccharides)

This is simply is a blend of fructo-oligo-saccharides (FOS), which are a form of carbohydrate made up of a small group of sugars known as saccharides, and inulin (a starchy fiber).

FOS are short chain molecules and inulin a long chain, but they’re both soluble fibers than aren’t digested in the stomach, instead surviving through into the intestines.

After passing through into the gut, the inulin-FOS targets the present Bifidobacterium (a probiotic) and provides it with sugar it can use to grow. Effectively stimulating Bifidobacterium to multiply, boosting its adherence to the intestinal lining and its durability.

Bifidobacterium are a highly competitive strain of probiotic bacteria; this means they take advantage of the available nutrients from Performance Lab® Prebiotic over other, less helpful strains. It also means it out-competes and out-grows the bad bacteria you don’t want in your gut, those that lead to all sorts of digestive discomfort and worse complications.

With time, Inulin-FOS helps creates a strong, healthy microbiome that can support your body’s digestion, immune and nervous systems.

Microflora support of FOS

By design, the inulin-FOS in Performance Lab Prebiotic is resilient enough to pass undigested in the lower intestines. Selectively feeding the most beneficial probiotic strains.

This is key to the well-known, often misreported, benefits to digestion, regularity, comfort and digestive health. This is because probiotics like Bifidobacterium and other strains are vital for producing enzymes that breakdown food in the gut.

Benefits of FOS

Pathogen resistance

When Bifidobacterium ferment the FOS provided by Performance Lab Prebiotic, it creates a by-product: lactic acid. This reduces the pH of the intestines and creates a hostile environment that hinders the growth of bad bacteria like Candida albacans and E. coli.

As previously mentioned, when Bifidobacterium feeds on the FOS and grows, it binds to the wall of the intestines. This also acts as a barrier to protect the gut from bad bacteria taking hold.

Immune function

Probiotics like Bifidobacterium have been seen to aid in the synthesis of immunes cells called lymphocytes and their ability is spread over the body. When combined with the pathogen-resisting qualities of established Bifidobacterium in the gut, together they play a big role in boosting the function of the immune system.

Nutritional status

Healthy Bifidobacterium aid in complete digestion of the food you eat as well as synthesizing B-vitamins and vitamin K. Also, thanks to their production of lactic acid when fed with FOS, the acidic environment increases the body’s absorption of minerals like calcium, magnesium, iron and zinc.

Gut-Brain Connection

The same Bifidobacterium probiotics we’ve been talking about have been seen in early animal research to boost the levels of tryptophan in the body. Tryptophan is a precursor to the hormone serotonin, which we all know has an important, natural, calming effect on mood.

This is really important, as new research also suggests that probiotics like Bifidobacterium can regulate both acute anxiety and chronic stress. This mechanism is known as the gut-brain-connection.

Benefits of Inulin Fiber

Inulin is a soluble fiber that, like FOS, isn’t digested in the stomach and passes through into the gut. Throughout digestion, inulin takes on water and eventually forms a gel-like substance. This is the starting point that leads to many of its health boosting properties.

Digestion

By absorbing water and adding bulk to the stool, Inulin also makes them softer and more comfortable to pass. This means that soluble fiber like inulin can help with looser stools by absorbing the excessive fluid in the colon. Also, by providing soft bulk, it will helps treat constipation, which can help treat straining-related ailments like hemorrhoids.

Weight

By absorbing water, inulin begins expanding in the stomach. This fullness staves off hunger as well as inhibiting the ‘hunger hormone’ ghrelin. This is especially effective when taken as directed, with food and water, as this expansion physically reduces the density of the calories in the meal, reducing the number of calories consumed before you feel full. In other words, it is a highly effective, natural appetite regulator.

Inulin-FOS has zero impact on blood sugar itself, but by mechanically slowing the digestion of food through the GI tract it increases the time it takes for the food to release it sugars into the blood. Leading to a more gradual increase in blood sugar after eating and less of a load on the pancreas to combat it with insulin.

Heart

Soluble fiber like inulin has garnered a rare FDA qualified claim:

“As part of a diet low in saturated fat and cholesterol, soluble fiber may reduce the risk of heart disease. A serving of Performance Lab® Prebiotic contributes 1.7 grams of soluble fiber to the 7 grams necessary per day to have this effect.”

This is because inulin binds to cholesterol in the gut, limiting the amount of cholesterol that can be absorbed.

Who is Performance Lab Prebiotic For?

Performance Lab® Prebiotic is the ideal supplement for anyone who’s serious about cultivating healthy microflora.

Whether you’re looking to aid digestive function to help with digestive stress, you want a natural way to manage your weight, or you want your gut microflora to help with all the above as well as heart health, immunity and nutrition.

How to Take It

Take three capsules with breakfast and three capsules with your second meal. Make sure to always take Performance Lab® Prebiotic with a minimum of 8 oz. of water.

Conclusion

The thing that puts Performance Lab® Prebiotic a step above the rest of the market isn’t just that its targeted Bifidobacterium probiotic-boosting chicory fiber and fructo-oligo-saccharides have been researched and clinically shown to safely reduce calorie intake and enhance nutrient absorption.

It’s the attention to detail and Performance Lab’s® unending pursuit to create the best possible supplement for a problem.

All the ingredients are natural and safe — Performance Lab® never use unnecessary ingredients that can be found in other supplements.

It’s non-GMO, 100% gluten free and contains no artificial ingredients. In fact, this product is vegan friendly. The capsules themselves are made from Plant-based, prebiotic Plantcaps® made from fermented tapioca.

This is a clean, natural, well-researched and effective product that helps your digestive health. Not by trying to replace gut flora like probiotic supplements, but by feeding the good bacteria you already have and helping them create the natural environment that keeps them healthy.

Then in-turn, you reap the rewards of digestive comfort and regularity, appetite control, nutritional optimization, pathogen resistance, a boosted immune system and a stable gut-brain-connection.

Give this a try.

Worth a Note

If you’re looking to really improve your overall health and fill in some of the nutritional gaps that, let’s face it, a normal diet often has…

Performance Lab® Prebiotic has been engineered to stack with Performance Lab® Whole-Food Multi. With specific versions for men or women, this is more than just a multivitamin.

Its exhaustive list of ingredients isn’t there to add bulk. Every last one is research-backed and synthesized with the impressive Performance Lab® NutriGenesis™ technique. This food-cultured method produces incredibly bioavailable vitamins and minerals that are actually grown as they would be in whole-foods with their naturally occurring cofactors like fiber, enzymes and antioxidants.

Performance Lab® Wholefood Multi has also been tailored to the differing hormonal needs of men and women, and so is available in two blends. By stacking this with Performance Lab® Prebiotic, you’re gaining the benefits of both, and further improving the natural absorption of vitamins and minerals in the gut.