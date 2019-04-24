Seahawks agree to blockbuster trade, ship Frank Clark to Chiefs

It turns out the Chiefs did have plans to trade for a defensive player after all, just not the player fans thought they were getting in a rumor that made the rounds on Tuesday.

Shortly after it was revealed that All-Pro cornerback Patrick Peterson had not been dealt to Kansas City like so many thought, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Seattle agreed to trade defensive end Frank Clark to the Chiefs for a haul of draft picks.

Seahawks agreed to trade their franchise player, DE Frank Clark, to the Kansas City Chiefs for a 2019 first-round pick, a 2020 second-round pick and an exchange of third-round picks this year, per league sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 23, 2019

Clark, who got the franchise tag from the Seahawks this offseason, is coming off the best season of his career. He had a team-high 13 sacks and forced four fumbles last season.

With Kansas City transitioning to a 4-3 scheme on defense next season, Clark fills an immediate need on the edge. That said, the Chiefs’ next order of business will be to address the secondary, which was among the worst in the NFL last season. This move will definitely improve Kansas City’s changes next season. According to oddschecker, the Chiefs and Patriots are the two favorite teams to win the AFC in 2019.

As for the Seahawks, those additional draft picks could be spent on Clark’s replacement on the defensive line and on help for recently extended quarterback Russell Wilson.