Chargers 2019 Draft: Full Seven-Round Mock

The Chargers were one of the AFC’s elite teams thanks to a couple of great drafts. Of course it doesn’t hurt to add more talent but L.A. doesn’t have a ton of needs so they can really take the best player available to them.

Round 1: Tight End T.J. Hockenson (28)

Hockenson is arguably a top-15 talent. That is too good of value with the Chargers to passup. You could argue the Chargers have much more glaring needs along the offensive and defensive lines as well as depth at quarterback and the secondary.

They finally get a complete tight end to fill in Antonio Gates’ massive hole. Plus, it puts less pressure on Hunter Henry to get back to full strength as he missed most of last season with injuries.

L.A. could also draft a defensive lineman like Dexter Lawrence, Christian Wilkins or any other one that might slide down in the draft as they do in the image above.

Round 2: Alabama State Tackle Tytus Howard (60)

There’s some knocks on Howard’s technique as well as his level of competition according to multiple reports. However, he impressed scouts at the Senior Bowl and Scouting combine with his measurable and movement. Thus, the Chargers get a developmental prospect who can start for them at right tackle or guard down the line.

They don’t find themselves with another surprise slip. Instead, the Chargers find themselves taking a player who may need a year or two of development. Howard came into college as QB but he converted to the offensive line a few years ago. He could still turn into a good starter if he is developed. That makes this an ideal situation for the Alabama State product as well.

Round 3: Notre Dame Receiver Miles Boykin (91)

Again, the Chargers talented roster gives them the ability to take the best player available. Boykin brings the size and speed that NFL teams covet, especially the Chargers who will need to fill Tyrell Williams’ void. Boykin still needs work on his technique and consistency but the Chargers receiving unit is deep enough to give him that time. This is another high risk-reward pick for the Bolts.

Round 4: Chuma Edoga (130)

The Chargers continue adding to their offensive line, this time via their backyard. Edoga is athletic, experienced and still growing into his position. He gives them more competition at guard which helps preserve Melvin Gordon.

There is knocks on the USC product due to his durability but he could develop into a starter. L.A. can bump Forrest Lamp out to right tackle and slide Edoga into the right guard spot competition. You can’t really ask for more this late in the draft even if you can argue there is a bigger need across the trenches or at a skill position.

Round 5: UCF Defensive Tackle Trysten Hill (166)

The Chargers finally add some depth to their defensive line. Hill is a very athletic player for his size and he was productive at UCF. He fell out of favor with the coaching staff and didn’t start much last year despite starting most of his career. Still, he can develop into a productive player with more coaching and maturity. Hill had two sacks in the team’s championship game.

L.A. can use a player with his athleticism. Hill should fit right into the Chargers scheme and thrive in a deep defensive rotation where he’ll see one-on-ones.

Round 6: Miami Running Back Travis Homer (200)

Los Angeles finds a BPA at a position of need. The Bolts need to keep finding running backs to spell Melvin Gordon as well as provide insurance for any injury. Homer is a nice blend of speed, size and athleticism which should make him an ideal backup and potential special teamer at the very least. He finished with nearly 1,000 yards rushing at Miami the past two years so he certainly has production as well.

Round 7: Clemson Corner Mark Fields (242)

Mark Fields rose up draft boards during the All-Star game circuit. He’s also the son of an NFL legend. L.A. would get lucky to find a corner like Fields this late. He has NFL size, speed and athleticism despite falling down the depth chart and battling injuries at Clemson. Again, Fields could also turn out to a nice special teamer. Why not?