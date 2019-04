Friday’s Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Australian Rules Football

Round 6

Gold Coast Suns vs. Brisbane Lions — Fox Soccer Plus, 11:30 p.m.

Bundesliga

Matchday 31

FC Augsburg vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — FS2, 2:20 p.m./Univision Deportes, 2:25 p.m.

Previa a la Liga Alemana — Univision Deportes, 2 p.m.

BundesGol — Univision Deportes, 4:30 p.m.

College Baseball

Oklahoma at Kansas State — Fox College Sports Central, 7 p.m.

West Virginia at Texas — Longhorn Network, 7:30 p.m.

Auburn at Vanderbilt — SEC Network, 8 p.m.

Illinois at Nebraska — Big Ten Network, 8:30 p.m.

San Francisco at Gonzaga — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

College Beach Volleyball

Pac-12 Beach Volleyball Championship, Merle Norman Stadium, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA

Cal vs. Utah or Washington — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area/Pac-12 Mountain or Pac-12 Washington, noon

USC vs. Arizona State — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 1:30 p.m.

UCLA vs. Arizona — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Arizona/Pac-12 Los Angeles, 3 p.m.

Pac-12 Network/TBA/TBA, 4:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Network/TBA/TBA, 6 p.m.

Pac-12 Network/TBA/TBA, 7:30 p.m.

Pac-12 Network/TBA/TBA, 9 p.m.

College Football

College GameDay live from the NFL Draft, Nashville, TN — ESPN, 5 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Men’s

Marist at Canisius — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Ohio State at Michigan — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

Colgate at Bucknell — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Denver at Marquette — FS1, 9 p.m.

Women’s

Pac-12 Women’s Lacrosse Tournament

Semifinals, Papé Field, University of Oregon, Eugene, OR

Cal vs. USC — Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon, 7:30 p.m.

Colorado vs. Oregon or Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Mountain/Pac-12 Oregon, 10:30 p.m.

College Softball

Oregon State at Oregon — Pac-12 Oregon, 5:30 p.m.

Rutgers at Indiana — Big Ten Network, 6 p.m.

Georgia at South Carolina — SEC Network, 6 p.m.

San Diego at BYU — BYUtv, 7 p.m.

LSU at Baylor — Fox Sports Net/Fox College Sports Atlantic, 7:30 p.m.

Missouri-Kansas City at New Mexico State — Eleven Sports/Fox College Sports Pacific, 8 p.m.

Wichita State at Tulsa — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

San Diego at BYU — BYUtv, 9:30 p.m.

College Tennis

Men’s

Pac-12 Men’s Tennis Championship

Semifinals, Libbey Park and Weil Tennis Academy, Ojai, CA

UCLA vs. Cal — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 4 p.m.

USC vs. Arizona or Stanford — Pac-12 Network/Pac-12 Bay Area, 7 p.m.

Curling

World Mixed Doubles Curling Championship, Sermarka Arena, Stavenger, Norway

Round of 16 — Olympic Channel, 7 a.m.

Quarterfinal — Olympic Channel, noon

Drag Racing

NHRA Four-Wide Nationals, zMax Dragway, Concord, NC

Friday Nitro — FS1, 8 p.m.

English Premier League

Matchweek 36

Liverpool vs. Huddersfield Town — NBCSN/Universo, 2:55 p.m.

Premier League Live — NBCSN, 2 p.m.

La Liga Premier Extra — Universo, 2:30 p.m.

Goal Zone — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Formula 1

Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku City Circuit, Baku, Azerbaijan

Practice 1 — ESPN2, 4:55 a.m.

Practice 2 — ESPNU, 8:55 a.m.

Practice 3 — ESPN2, 5:55 a.m. (Saturday)

Golf

European Tour

Trophee Hassan II, Royal Golf Dar Es Salam (Red Course), Rabat, Morocco

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 a.m.

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

PGA Tour Champions

Legends of Golf at Big Cedar Lodge, Top of the Rock & Ozarks National, Ridgedale, MO

1st Round — Golf Channel, noon

PGA Tour

New Orleans Classic, TPC Louisiana, Avondale, LA

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 3:30 p.m.

Golf Central Pregame — Golf Channel, 3 p.m.

LPGA Tour

LA Open, Wilshire Country Club, Los Angeles, CA

2nd Round — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific, The Royal Golf Club, Hokota, Japan

3rd Round — Golf Channel, midnight

Ligue 1

Week 34

Girondins de Bourdeaux vs. Olympique Lyonnais — 3:30 p.m. (joined in progress)

Mixed Martial Arts

Legacy Fighting Alliance 64, Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, SD

Lightweight Championship

Harvey Park vs. Demarques Jackson — AXS TV, 9 p.m.

Combate Américas: Reinas, Galen Center, University of Southern California, Los Angeles, CA

Strawweights

Melissa Martinez vs. Caroline Gallardo — Univision/Univision Deportes, midnight

MLB

American League

Oakland at Toronto — MLB Network/NBC Sports California/Sportsnet, 7 p.m.

Tampa Bay at Boston — Fox Sports Sun/NESN, 7 p.m.

Baltimore at Minnesota — MASN2/Fox Sports North, 8 p.m.

Cleveland at Houston — STO/AT&T SportsNet Southwest, 8 p.m.

Detroit at Chicago White Sox — Fox Sports Detroit/NBC Sports Chicago, 8 p.m.

Anaheim at Kansas City — Fox Sports West/Fox Sports Kansas City, 8:15 p.m.

Texas at Seattle — Fox Sports Southwest/Root Sports, 10 p.m.

National League

Miami at Philadelphia — Fox Sports Florida/NBC Sports Philadelphia, 7 p.m.

Milwaukee at New York Mets — Fox Sports Wisconsin/SNY, 7 p.m.

San Diego at Washington — Fox Sports San Diego/MASN, 7 p.m.

Colorado at Atlanta — MLB Network/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Fox Sports South, 7:20 p.m.

Cincinnati at St. Louis — Fox Sports Ohio/Fox Sports Midwest, 8:15 p.m.

Chicago Cubs at Arizona — NBC Sports Chicago Plus/Fox Sports Arizona, 9:30 p.m.

Pittsburgh at Los Angeles Dodgers — AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh/Spectrum SportsNet LA, 10 p.m.

Interleague

New York Yankees at San Francisco — YES/KNTV, 10:15 p.m.

MLB Central — MLB Network, 10 a.m.

The Rundown — MLB Network, 2 p.m.

MLB Now — MLB Network, 4 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 10 p.m.

MLB Whiparound — FS1, 11 p.m.

Quick Pitch — MLB Network, 1 a.m. (Saturday)

NASCAR

Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series

Geico 500, Talladega Superspeedway, Talladega, AL

Practice — FS1, 3 p.m.

Final Practice — FS1, 4:30 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub: Weekend Edition — FS1, 4 p.m.

NBA Playoffs

Western Conference Quarterfinal

Game 6, Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Clippers — ESPN/TSN1/TSN5/NBC Sports Bay Area/Fox Sports Prime Ticket, 10 p.m. (Golden State leads series 3-2)

The Jump — ESPN2, 3 p.m.

Playoff Central — NBA TV, 2 p.m.

Playoff Central — NBA TV, 2:30 p.m.

Playoff Central — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

The Starters — NBA TV, 6:30 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 7 p.m.

NBA Countdown — ESPN, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 9 p.m.

NBA GameTime: Warriors/Clippers, Game 6 Postgame — NBA TV, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NFL

2019 NFL Player Selection Meeting, Nashville, TN

Rounds 2 & 3 (College GameDay coverage) — ABC, 7 p.m.

Rounds 2 & 3 — ESPN, 7 p.m.

Rounds 2 & 3 — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Rounds 2 & 3 — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

Good Morning Football live from the NFL Draft — NFL Network/ESPN2, 7 a.m.

Path to the Draft — NFL Network, 11 a.m.

NFL Draft Kickoff — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 3 p.m.

2019 NFL Draft Countdown — ESPN, 6 p.m.

NFL Total Access: NFL Draft Recap — NFL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs

Eastern Conference Semifinal

Game 1, Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York, NY

Carolina Hurricanes at New York Islanders — CBC/NBCSN/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports, 7 p.m.

Western Conference Semifinal

Game 1, SAP Center, San Jose, CA

Colorado Avalanche at San Jose Sharks — CBC/NBCSN/Sportsnet One/TVA Sports, 10 p.m.

Hockey Central @ noon — Sportsnet/NHL Network, noon

NHL Now — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

NHL Live — NBCSN, 6:30 p.m.

Hockey Central Tonight — Sportsnet One, 6:30 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL Overtime — NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

NHL Tonight: Playoff Edition — NHL Network, 12:30 a.m. (Saturday)

Rugby

Major League Rugby

Rugby United New York at Glendale Raptors — CBS Sports Network, 9:30 p.m.

Soccer

Turkish SuperLig

Basaksehir vs. Göztepe A.S. — beIN Sports, 1:25 p.m.

Soccer Box — NBCSN, noon

The Xtra — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Locker Room — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 11 p.m.

Sports Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2/ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 6:45 a.m.

SportsCenter:AM — ESPN, 7 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/B/R Live, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

Sky Sports News — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — Audience (AT&T U-Verse/DirecTV)/AT&T SportsNet Rocky Mountain/Root Sports, noon

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Sport Today — BBC World News, 12:45 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 2 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN2, 2 p.m.

The Will Cain Show — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

High Noon — ESPN2, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN2, 4:30 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN2, 5 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 5 p.m.

Pardon the Interruption — ESPN2, 5:30 p.m.

Fair Game With Kristine Leahy: Allen Robinson — FS1, 5:30 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN2, 6 p.m.

Daily Wager — ESPNews, 6 p.m.

Legends Live On: Ninas de Oro-Rhythmic Gymnastics — Olympic Channel, 7 p.m.

Legends Live On: Tina Maze-Alpine Skiing — Olympic Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Cheddar Esports — Cheddar, 10 p.m.

The B1G Show — Big Ten Network, 11 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt— ESPN2, 11:30 p.m.

SEC Now — SEC Network, 11:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, 11:35 p.m.

TMZ Sports — FS1, midnight

Tennis

Center Court: ATP Tour-Barcelona Open/Hungarian Open & WTA Tour-Porsche Grand Prix/TEB BNP Paribas Istanbul Cup — Tennis Channel, 6:30 a.m.