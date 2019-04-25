The most quickly rising social network nowadays is Instagram. There are billions of active users of Instagram. In this article, you will learn how to become active on Instagram. To become active on Instagram, what you need is active Instagram users. Whether you want to become popular or to grow your business or brand, Instagram should be your top priority.

1- Choose Your Niche:

The first step becoming famous on Instagram is to choose a niche on Instagram. Choosing a niche can help you decide what type of communities you can join, which type of content you can post and what type of Instagram hashtags you can use to promote yourself on Instagram.

2- Your Bio is Important but don’t Over think It:

The first and foremost thing to become active on Instagram is your attractive bio. As we all know that there is a limit of 150 words that you can describe in your bio and definitely it is a challenge. You should write the outstanding bio so that people can actively become your followers after seeing the attractive bio.

3- What is Your Talent?

First, think in your mind that what is your talent? And what is your passion to become active or famous on Instagram? If you have some type of talent then I am sure that you have the germs of becoming active on Instagram.

4- Get the First 100 to 1000 Followers:

To get the first 100 to 1000 followers is a difficult task but no need to worry about. You can start with your friends and family. It is just as you are standing on stage in front of a big crowd and that crowd do not know you. You can build some sense of humor in yourself to attract the big crowd of unknown people. Then people start becoming your followers. You have to do struggle in the beginning but when you hit 1000 followers then you will enjoy and it will be fun seeing your account grow in an astonishing way.

4- Develop Your Own Hashtags to Become Instagram Famous:

To build a specific community in which you can be popular you should develop your own hashtags. There are big brands and celebrities who have particular hashtags with the help of which they are popular in the world. These hashtags are also followed by their followers and thus a community is established. You can also use a variety of hashtags to become more popular on Instagram. But don’t use 30 hashtags which is the limit on Instagram. Try to use less and effective hashtags.

5- Get Local Exposure:

You should also get local exposure on Instagram. For example, if you are traveling, then you should communicate with the local community. Make stunning photos and videos. Share the content with the local people and local accounts around you. You can also geotag them. Definitely, you can increase your following by making a relationship with the local people.

6- Analyze Your Insights:

Instagram insights are the best way to analyze your account. As a businessman, you can look at the insights of your account that who visits your profile and how many people saw your post. By keeping the analytics in your mind, you can check which post gets the higher engagement rates and what is the optimum time to post to get the maximum number of views on your profile.

7- Refine Your Photography Skills:

As we all know that there is a difference between an Instagram influencer and a simple Instagram user. The difference is depicted in their photos. Your skills should be reflected in your photography. Your photos should be of high quality to attract a large number of people. You should invest in the equipment or do a course to improve your skills.

8- Instagram Tools to Become Active on Instagram:

Instagram has introduced so many tools with the help of which you can become active and popular on Instagram. Likesgainer is Best Instagram Auto Liker where you can buy organic likes which means that you will reach real people that are interested in your brand. This is an amazing tool for Instagram Marketing. There are also other amazing tools available for Instagram Marketing that you can use to grow fast on Instagram such as, Likegrowers, Hootsuite, Instasize, Combin, Buffer, Later ad many more.

9- Design Your Instagram Grid:

The perfectly designed Instagram grid can make you more popular among your competitors. You should use a consistent color palette and content style so that your content can be easily recognized. I suggest you download the application “Plann” where you can drag and drop your content. Edit your photos and use the free filters from the app called Plann. Here you can create a consistent theme.

Final Thoughts:

Instagram is itself popular application among all the other social media networks and also help the people, the brand and celebrities to become popular on Instagram. We can also call it the hottest platform. The quality content matters a lot to become famous on Instagram. Also, to become active on Instagram, you have to spend more time talking with your followers so that your followers love you the way you are.