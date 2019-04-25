Look: Nick Bosa's hot model girlfriend, former Miss Ohio winner is a stunner

Ohio State linebacker Nick Bosa is one of the best overall players in the 2019 NFL Draft, and there’s even a possibility that a team elects not to select Kyler Murray, and ends up taking him with the first overall pick on Thursday night.

Bosa is actually viewed by some to be the best player in the draft. He has all the physical tools to be successful in the NFL, and the stats to back it up. His blend of power and athleticism allows him to wreak havocs on opposing quarterbacks, and he’d be an immediate upgrade for any NFL team.

And he’s crushing life off the gridiron as well.

The question readers are asking us is: Who’s he dating? That’s a great topic of discussion, as he was last seen on a date with former Miss Ohio, Madison Gesiotto. The two went on a very important date together, as they attended the White House holiday party, with President Donald Trump and others also there.

Kids, always shoot your shot: Nick Bosa scores a date with Miss Ohio to the White House holiday party through Twitter. https://t.co/hcBPV0gSFG pic.twitter.com/P0JcO911k2 — Kmarko (@Kmarkobarstool) December 6, 2018

And since that’s a dark photo, we feel obliged to show you more photos of Gesiotto. Check them out below.