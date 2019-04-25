Rumor: Dean Ambrose Advertised For Next Week's 'WWE Raw' One Last Time With The Shield

The WWE made a pretty big deal about it being The Shield’s one final match this past Sunday at a WWE Live event. It was a special broadcast on the WWE Network. They went up against Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin.

The Shield did get the win in that match, as Seth Rollins pinned Corbin after the triple power bomb.

However, we could once again see Dean Ambrose and The Shield reunite once again next week on Monday Night Raw, per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.

“The former WWE Champion had his last match alongside Shield partners Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins during a live event that was broadcast on the WWE Network as ‘The Shield’s Final Chapter.’ Fightful can confirm, however, that Ambrose is still actively being advertised for next week’s WWE Raw in Lexington as teaming with the Shield ‘one last time.’ Our requests for clarity on this have gone unanswered.

It is not known who The Shield will face next Monday. However, it is important to remind everyone that Reigns is now on SmackDown. As we get closer to Raw next Monday, it will be interesting to see if there will be any announcements about this, or if WWE will try to keep it as a surprise during the show next week.

Regardless, it seems like the WWE wants to milk The Shield being on television while they still can, as they are still a pretty huge fan favorite for a lot of the WWE Universe.

It is also important to note that also according to Fightful, Ambrose page has been moved from his WWE.com profile from Raw and to the alumni section. Ambrose has not re-signed with the WWE, even though the company has made multiple attempts in doing so. It is also not known what Ambrose will do post-WWE.