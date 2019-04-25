Texans reportedly open to trading Jadeveon Clowney

Teams interested in adding a pass-rusher might want to give the Texans a call.

ESPN’s Chris Mortensen reported Thursday that Houston is open to trading Pro Bowl linebacker Jadeveon Clowney. The 26-year-old has yet to sign his $15.967 million tender, and a deal is not expected anytime soon between the two sides, per Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle.

Still, Texans general manager Brian Gaine has said that getting Clowney signed to a new deal is “still the plan.”

That said, you have to wonder if Houston might consider a trade. Clowney’s first couple of seasons in the NFL were unspectacular, but the former No. 1 overall pick is finally starting to live up to expectations after back-to-back seasons with at least nine sacks.