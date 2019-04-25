Watch: Roger Goodell booed mercilessly at NFL Draft while at podium

It’s become an annual tradition for NFL fans to boo commissioner Roger Goodell at the podium, and sure enough, Nashville was no different.

And sure, it may have been the first time Nashville has hosted the big event, in an area where fans aren’t known to be all that aggressive or hostile.

Still, that didn’t stop them from booing Goodell — quite loudly, to be honest — when he took the stage and prepared to announce the No. 1 overall pick (Kyler Murray) on Thursday night.

Goodell is now so desensitized by what’s happened in past years that he doesn’t even pay attention to the criticism anymore, which is funny.