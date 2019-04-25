Your Weekend in Combat Sports

As always, programming is listed in EST

Live fights are in BOLD.

Premiere programming is in ITALICS.

MMA programming is in ORANGE.

Boxing programming is in RED.

Kickboxing/Muay Thai/Karate programming is in BLUE.

Wrestling/Jiu Jitsu/Grappling programming is in PURPLE.

Misc./Combination combat sports programming is in GREEN.

Friday April 26

2:00am: Abu Dhabi World Pro (FloGrappling)

11:00am: Fight Nights Global 93 (DAZN/$12.99 Fite.tv)

11:00am: TAFTNET Cup TNA Fight World Cup Final ($3.99 EliteBoxing.tv)

12:00pm: 2019 US Open Wrestling Championships (FloWrestling)

2:30pm: Fabio Turchi vs. Sami Enbom/Alessandro Riguccini vs. Ivan Alvarez (DAZN)

4:00pm: UFC Fight Night Pre-Show (ESPN+)

6:00pm: World Boxing Super Series Weigh-Ins (DAZN)

6:00pm: 2019 US Open Wrestling Championships (FloWrestling)

7:00pm: Titan Fighting Championship 54 (UFC Fight Pass)

7:30pm: Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai/Daniel Roman vs. TJ Doheny (DAZN)

9:00pm: Legacy Fighting Alliance 64 (AXS)

10:00pm: Combate Americas: Gallardo vs. Martinez (DAZN)

Saturday April 27

5:30am: 2019 2nd ADCC European Trials (FloGrappling)

10:00am: Cage Warriors 104 (UFC Fight Pass)

10:45am: Cage 47 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

11:45am: Hype Fighting Championship: Rumble in the Cage 10 ($9.99 Fite.tv)

12:00pm: 2019 US Open Wrestling Championships (FloWrestling)

1:00pm: Enfusion Live 83 ($11.20 EnfusionLive.com)

2:00pm: KSW 48 (DAZN/$5.99 Fite.tv)

3:00pm: Daniel Dubois vs. Richard Lartey/Lerrone Richards vs. Tommy Langford (ESPN+)

4:00pm: Warrior Sports Combat Africa Warrior King: The Reckoning ($9.99 Fite.tv)

5:30pm: UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Souza Early Prelims (ESPN2)

5:30pm: Fight To Win Pro 110 (FloGrappling)

7:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Souza Prelims (ESPN)

7:30pm: Bellator 220 Prelims (DAZN)

8:00pm: Kiryl Relikh vs. Regis Prograis/Nonito Donaire vs. Stephon Young (DAZN)

8:00pm: Pinnacle Combat 30 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

8:30pm: Edmonton Combat League 5: All Out War ($14.99 Fite.tv)

9:00pm: UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Souza (ESPN+)

9:00pm: Bare Knuckle Combat League 11 ($14.99 Fite.tv)

10:00pm: Rances Barthelemy vs. Robert Easter Jr./Mohamed Mimoune vs. Viktor Postol (Showtime)

10:00pm: Bellator 220 (DAZN)

Sunday April 28

12:00am: UFC Fight Night Post-Fight Show (ESPN+)

2:00pm: Muay Thai Grand Prix 25 (UFC Fight Pass)

4:00pm: Warrior Sports Combat Africa Warrior King: The Forge ($9.99 Fite.tv)

Top-10 Viewing Options: A man hoping his circus sideshow of a football franchise attempts to do something to right this out of control school bus fire keeps one eye on the Draft and one eye on a ton of fights, primarily on DAZN.

1. Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Srisaket Sor Rungvisai/Daniel Roman vs. TJ Doheny: Srisaket-Estrada II is going to bang, and the undercard is sneaky good, although there’s nothing sneaky about a legit two-championship unifier between Roman and Doheny. Gets the top spot thanks for Zolani Tete’s injury, however.

2. Rances Barthelemy vs. Robert Easter Jr./Mohamed Mimoune vs. Viktor Postol: Barthelemy and Easter is an interesting matchup for both fighters. Both are coming off of their first career loss (aside from a recent recovery win for Barthelemy over a journeyman), so the winner will have dropped two in a row (our out of 3) and will have a long road to hoe coming back to contention.

3. UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Souza: A much deeper card than last week’s horrible offering, and it even trickles down to the prelims.

4. Kiryl Relikh vs. Regis Prograis/Nonito Donaire vs. Stephon Young: GOOOOODDAMMMIT. Zolani Tete pulling out with three days to go with a seperated shoulder knocked this card down a few pegs. What an absolute bummer, and Donaire is floating on a graham cracker raft over s’mores river to getting his insides rearranged by Naoya Inoue.

5. Bellator 220: 2009 Fitch vs. 2015 Rory would have been a very fun stylistic matchup. As it is, both are past their prime and their powers are reduced. The undercard is fine, but nothing gripping.

6. Fight To Win Pro 110: STIPE! Testing his merit on the F2W mats! Goddamned Stipe!!

7. Legacy Fighting Alliance 64: A pretty great lightweight title fight between Demarques Jackson and Harvey Park headlines a solid LFA offering from Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

8. Daniel Dubois vs. Richard Lartey/Lerrone Richards vs. Tommy Langford: The best UK boxing offering of the weekend comes from Frank Warren and ESPN+. It won’t blow your socks off, but an experienced British fighter in Tommy Langford and an undefeated up-and-commer in Lerrone Richards is a solid matchup.

9. Enfusion Live 83: Easily the best kickboxing offering of the weekend.

10. KSW 48: An awesome offering, including a featherweight title fight and a solid light heavyweight co-main for my favorite European promotion.

4×5: Every week, UCS’s Luke Irwin will list his Top-5 bouts in each of the four major different combat sports that he’s looking forward to the most, regardless of any conventional criteria, merit, or logic.

KICKBOXING/MUAY THAI

5. 72.5kg Bout: Stefan Meszaros vs. Tadeas Ruzicka [Enfusion Live 83]

4. 72.5kg Bout: Milan Pales vs. Nordin Van Rosmalen [Enfusion Live 83]

3. Enfusion Womens 52kg Championship: Aurore dos Santos vs. Monika Chochlikova [Enfusion Live 83]

2. 95kg Bout: Martin Pacas (27-8) vs. Rade Opacic (15-3) [Enfusion Live 83]

1. Enfusion 80kg World Championship: Vladimir Morakcik (c) (82-8-2) vs. Robin Ciric (16-2) [Enfusion Live 83]

BOXING

5. WBA Super World Bantamweight Championship/WBO World Bantamweight Championship/World Boxing Super Series Semifinal: Nonito Donaire (c) (39-5) vs. Stephon Young (18-1-3) [World Boxing Super Series on DAZN]

4. WBA Super World Junior Featherweight Championship/IBF World Junior Featherweight Championships: Daniel Roman (c) (26-2-1) vs. TJ Doheny (c) (21-0) [Matchroom Boxing on DAZN]

3. Vacant WBA (Regular)/Vacant IBO World Lightweight Championships: Rances Barthelemy (27-1) vs. Robert Easter Jr. (21-1) [Showtime Championship Boxing]

2. WBA World Junior Welterweight Championship/WBC Diamond Junior Welterweight Championship/World Boxing Super Series Semifinal: Kiryl Relikh (c) (23-2) vs. Regis Prograis (23-0) [World Boxing Super Series on DAZN]

1. WBC Junior Welterweight Championship: Srisaket Sor Rungvisai (c) (47-4-1) vs. Juan Francisco Estrada (38-3) [Matchroom Boxing on DAZN]

GRAPPLING/WRESTLING

5. 175lb Black Belt Bout: Robby Malof vs. Tom Kozlowski [Fight To Win Pro 110]

4. 220lb Black Belt Bout: George Olier vs. Louis Armezzani [Fight To Win Pro 110]

3. Super Heavyweight Black Belt Bout: Alexander Huddleston vs. Max Gimenis [Fight To Win Pro 110]

2. 175lb Black Belt Bout: Jaime Canuto vs. Michael Liera Jr. [Fight To Win Pro 110]

1. 240lb Purple Belt Bout: Aaron Howard vs. Stipe Miocic [Fight To Win Pro 110]

Bold, Yet Probably Fruitless Predictions: A man who took home a whopping six buckeroos hopes to get at least lunch money out of this weekend, at least.

Best Fight of the Weekend: Cory Sandhagen vs. John Lineker

Most Underrated Fight of the Weekend: Adam Piccolotti vs. Benson Henderson

If My Life Depended on One Pick: Regis Prograis over Kriyl Relikh

Best Card Top-to-Bottom: UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs. Souza

Upset of the Week: Mike Perry over Alex Oliveira

Most Disappointing Fight of the Weekend: Kiryl Relikh vs. Regis Prograis