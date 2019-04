How To Watch Arafura Games 2019 Live Stream Online Opening Ceremony

The Arafura games will be held from 26 April to 4 May 2019 at Darwin, Australia. The multi-sport event is hosted in Darwin, Australia, bringing together sports people from the Oceania region.

In the opening ceremony, there will be dance, music, and songs to form a spectacular show. The vast cultural diversities will be highlighted. The event will be directed by Ben Graetz bringing together the artists and performers. A special Larrakia Welcome will begin the night. This will be followed by performances by artists and community leaders. Also featuring the NT Dance company choreographed by the local Larrikia choreographer Gary Lang. Guest artist Shellie Morris and Leah Flanagan will perform as well.

There will be a razzmatazz of celebration of the cultural groups from all over Darwin. All the groups from across the Arafura Sea will showcase a host of performances and also welcome the visiting athletes. The event will end with the performances from Award-winning hip hop artist, the Fresh Prince of Arnhem Land, Baker Boy. He will wrap up this fantastic event with his catching raps in Yolngu Matha language. The night sky will also be lit with an explosion of fireworks which marks the official opening of the Arafura Games 2019.

Arafura Games Live Streaming Online Free Channels 2019

Opening Ceremony of the Arafura Games 2019 Live Stream Updates

Arrive from 5 pm: you can have a snack or two at restaurants, cafes or food stalls in the Waterfront precinct of Darwin. You can enjoy the wonderful surroundings of Darwin along with some pre-show entertainment. It also includes Milula, which is the mascot of the 2019 Arafura Games.

Main Event – 6.30pm: Sit back and enjoy the main Opening Ceremony.

The Arafura Games 2019 holds events for both the disabled and abled athletes in the same program. The Arafura Games will hold several games that will be played between 27th April and 4th May. The games that will be played are Basketball, Shooting, Football, Boxing, Cricket, Table Tennis and a lot more. Among the seventeen sports that were chosen, fifteen games are included in the Arafura Games 2019 are Athletics, Table Tennis, Boxing, Football (Soccer), Badminton, Swimming, Archery, Tennis, Muay Thai, Sailing, Volleyball, Weightlifting, Basketball, Hockey and Netball. But Dragon Boating and Sepak Takraw are still in discussions whether to include them as exhibition sports.

The Arafura Games 2019 is a celebration of friendship, goodwill, and camaraderie between the nations that are competing in the sporting event. The will also display the region’s unique arts, culture, history, trade, and investment prospects. The Arafura Games 2019 event is an extravaganza for which all the dedicated athletes, passionate volunteers, and a vibrant community come together to participate. The 2019 event includes a wide variety of sports ranging from amateur sports through the sub-elite sports. It is a great platform that gives the athletes to perform to the best of their ability, and also people of The Territory will take the opportunity to share the welcoming spirit of the community.

Closing Ceremony of the Arafura Games 2019

The Arafura Games 2019 will be a great tribute to the people of the Arafura Sea and also grand sendoff or visiting athletes. Work has been going on for three months. Aly de Groot and the Groote Eylandt Weavers are working extensively along with school students to create a seascape like no other and a woven sea creature to decorate the stage. Shellie Morris, Leah Flanagan, and Stevie Jean will be performing a soulful number. The song will be dedicated to the Arafura Sea, and dance spectacle will showcase dance schools like the Darwin Gymnastics, Express Studios, and Rix Kik Arts.

Skinnyfish Sound System will then throw a dance party at the end of the Arafura Games 2019. They will have the picture-perfect mixture of Aboriginal anthems and party beats.

Program of Events

Main Event – 6.30pm: Sit back and enjoy the main Closing Ceremony.

Things to Do during the Arafura games

Darwin and the Surroundings

Darwin has excellent weather in May with clear blue skies, mild winds, and temperatures just below the 30 mark during the day and mid-20s in the night. It’s still the best weather to hit the beach. While the rest of the country has cold weather. It’s also party season with lots happening around town. Much of the iconic nature and adventure activities are on offer in the stunning tropical landscape of Darwin.

A visit to Darwin can be done without a car as well-located hotels, a hop-on/hop-off tourist bus, and hosted day trips make it easy to get around.