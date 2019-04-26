Look: Miles Sanders' beautiful girlfriend stuns on field during Penn State practice

The Philadelphia Eagles had issues with running backs getting injured last season, so they took to the draft to rectify that problem going forward, selecting Penn State product Miles Sanders with the 53rd overall pick on Friday night.

Sanders can be a three-down back, which certainly makes him worthy of a second-round pick. He played behind rookie sensation Saquon Barkley, so it’s safe to say he got some good tutilage. He has good burst, can catch passes out of backfield, sees/hits hold and can pass protect. Eagles fans should be happy with the pick.

