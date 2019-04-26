Look: Will Grier's blonde bombshell girlfriend steals show at NFL Draft weekend

West Virginia product Will Grier is one of the most intriguing quarterback prospects in the 2019 NFL Draft, as there both pros and cons from watching his tape, which has resulted in polarizing opinions from analysts and media members alike.

Grier is very solid in the short and intermediate passing game, which would make him a good fit in a traditional West Coast offense. But today’s NFL features more innovative gameplans for dual-threat quarterbacks, rather than the West Coast that dominated the ’90s and early 2000’s. Grier lacks accuracy on his deep ball, so his ability to create big plays could be an issue, as he’s not going to run for big gains, either. But he does have a lot of toughness, and can sit in the pocket and absorb hits. And, most importantly, he’s a gamer — often rising to the occasion in pivotal moments.

And he’s crushing life off the field as well. He’s been dating the beautiful blonde Jeanne Marie, and the two have a daughter, Eloise. You’ll want to check out some photos of the two of them.