See Marcus run.

Here is Smart sprinting, but from a different angle. He seems to be in good spirits. Not his top speed but he doesn't seem to be grimacing or moving gingerly pic.twitter.com/AkPWovCSGi — John Karalis šŸ‡¬šŸ‡· (@RedsArmy_John) April 26, 2019

See Marcus shoot.

A little more lateral movement for Smart during his shooting pic.twitter.com/Aip3UqIAll — John Karalis šŸ‡¬šŸ‡· (@RedsArmy_John) April 26, 2019

See Marcus shoot threes.

…and now he's progressing to shooting 3's pic.twitter.com/0xXZEZuanw — John Karalis šŸ‡¬šŸ‡· (@RedsArmy_John) April 26, 2019

Oh, oh!

Marcus Smart sure is progressing (rapidly) for a guy not expected to play for another two weeks. Danny Ainge would only say that Smart will not play this weekend and offered no elaboration. Hmmm…

Meanwhile,

The #Celtics will wear a black striped patch on their uniforms with a white "17" across the patch. — gary washburn (@GwashburnGlobe) April 26, 2019

I’m also expecting a tribute to Hondo prior to Game 3.