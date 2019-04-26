Vladimir Guerrero sends a message to his son before his MLB debut

One of the best prospects in baseball today will finally be making his major league debut. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is in Toronto for the Blue Jays’ weekend series against the Oakland Athletics.

The plan was for the Blue Jays to wait a few weeks to avoid Guerrero becoming Super-2 arbitration eligible following the 2020 season, a common theme when it comes to top players in the minors. Now that he is finally here, the baseball world will be watching intently to see what he does. Someone who is very happy for the slugger is his dad, who has donned a Canadian baseball jersey before.

Vladimir Guerrero Sr. played from 1996 to 2011 for a variety of teams. He started as a 21-year-old with the Montreal Expos, with his first full season in 1997. He played in Montreal for 7+ seasons before joining the Angels, Rangers and Orioles. As an outfielder and a DH, Guerrero has a career .318/.379/.553 slash line with 449 home runs and 2,590 hits.

A retired Hall of Famer, Guerrero sees himself in his son. He took to Twitter to wish him the best in his future.

My son! The country that saw you as a child will now see you turn into a big one. Working hard everything can be done. I’m proud of you! Love you! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/WJyLBVKWoR — Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) April 25, 2019

Desde mi corazón, para ti mi hijo. ||From my heart to you my son. https://t.co/JyOqBe3pZ6 — Vladimir Guerrero (@VladGuerrero27) April 26, 2019

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has been posting ungodly numbers in his short time in the minor leagues. In 2018, Guerrero hit .381/.437/.636 in 95 games with 20 home runs and 136 hits. In 12 games this season before being called up, Guerrero was hitting .333/.400/.578 with three massive home runs.

Vlad Jr. is just one year younger than his dad was when he made his MLB debut. With his dad, Toronto and the rest of the baseball world excited to tune in, it is up for Jr. to show he is the next big thing. It is showtime, folks!