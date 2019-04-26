Watch: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a home run to the moon in first batting practice after being called up

Anyone that knows baseball knows Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is going to be an absolute stud.

He’s the son of former MLB slugger Vladimir Guerrero, who never saw a pitch he didn’t like. Vladdy Sr. could take a slider that was low and away — and, if he believed it hung enough — he would swing for the fences, and sometimes crush the ball out of the park for a home run. Or, it would result in a lazy fly ball out. Either way, he was fun to watch, and his son will be the same.

That was certainly the case when he was warming up for his first-ever MLB game against the A’s on Friday, after finally being called up by the Jays. Check out this moon shot he crushed into orbit during batting practice.

First batting practice swing for Vlad Jr.? MOONSHOT. @Starting9 pic.twitter.com/4wK1B5mOln — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) April 26, 2019

The ball still hasn’t landed.