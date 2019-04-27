11 Athletes Absolutely Killing It on Instagram

Professional athletes have some of the best Instagram accounts. Many know what it means to bring their A-game both on the court, field, ring, or track as well as on Instagram. If you were to measure Instagram analytics for some of these accounts, you would be astounded at the reach and engagement of each post.

If you’re trying to improve your Instagram presence or you simply want to see the life of an athlete, you’ll want to consider following these 11 athlete Instagram accounts.

When it comes to athletes who are rocking their Instagram accounts, you can’t beat soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo. The Juventus F.C. forward currently holds the record for most Instagram followers of any account at 162 million and counting.

Ronaldo shows what it’s like to be one of the best soccer players in the world both on and off the field. He showcases pictures of his family, charitable events, model shots for his clothing line, professional events, and so much more.

While not quite as popular as Ronaldo, Odell Beckham Jr. still has a significantly following with 11.3 million people logging into his account regularly. He’s easily one of the most followed American football players.

Odell’s account is likely so popular because he offers a variety of serious and entertaining posts worth watching. His fun side shows hilarious dancing videos and a unique fashion sense, and his more serious side talks about breast cancer awareness and touchy political topics.

There’s no better account to follow for female athletes standing up for their feminine power than Aly Raisman. This gymnast, model, and two-time Olympic medalist uses her Instagram account to show that there’s no such thing as a woman who is “too strong.”

She has partnered with Reebok’s #PerfectNever campaign to stand up for the rights of women who are who they are. Her strength and dedication have made her one of the best gymnasts in the world, and her 2.2 million followers get to see that every day.

Here’s another top-followed American football player who’s known for his skilled dance moves. To augment his end zone dances that made him famous, he also shares some of those fun dance moves on his Instagram page.

He’s also very proud of his children, often posting photos of them as they enjoy family time. He’s not afraid to call out to the mothers of his children, but from tracking his Instagram analytics, his followers seem to enjoy the color these posts add to his presence, especially when he’s being protective of his children.

Although Rousey recently announced that she’s going to step away from the ring for a few years while she pursues having a family, it hasn’t affected her following. Her 12.4 million followers find this Ultimate Fighting Champion star’s Instagram account absolutely fascinating.

Rousey uses her Instagram account to document her wins, show off her training sessions, and stand up for women’s rights. She also shows a more artistic side with stunning photos. She’s not afraid to get real either, talking about her likes and dislikes, showing that even UFC champions can still be normal people doing normal things.

You might think that Eric Decker, who has 1.2 million followers, would be sharing a lot more about his time as the wide receiver for the English Patriots, but his Instagram post paints him as more of a family vlogger. He’s constantly posting photos and videos about his country singer wife, Jessie James, and their three kids.

He also advocates regularly for his charity Decker’s Dogs, which provides service dogs for military veterans with physical and emotional disabilities. His dedicated following is proof that people like the real, good hearted celebrities best.

Brie Bella is a pro wrestler who shows that women can defy the odds in the wrestling ring as well as anywhere else. She’s a champion in wrestling, has birthed children, and still rocks it in the gym even when she’s pregnant or being a mom.

Bella’s 6.8 million followers are privy to her regular selfies and family photos, including photos of her adorable daughter. She posts photos of her with her twin sister Nikki, another pro female WWE wrestler, which doubles her Instagram attention. Bella’s dedication to family and life outside of wrestling is evident, making her posts relatable and endearing to her followers.

The Brazilian soccer player has quite the following both on the field and off it. He’s also the owner of a national club that brings in hundreds of thousands of tourists in Barcelona each year.

His Instagram account boasts 114 million followers who log on regularly to see what this 22-year old prodigy is doing now. He’s the king of selfies, fitting right in with others his age who love to strut their stuff on the visual platform.

The Williams sisters have always been popular on social media, but Serena seems to take up a little more of the limelight. This tennis star keeps up an Instagram account with more than 10.9 million followers.

Her feed shows her versatility as a tennis star and human being. She posts photos of her working out, glam selfies, magazine photo shoots, victories, and more. She’s also not afraid to stand up for herself or the little guys, which makes her even more lovable in the public sphere.

It seems that Tony Hawk will never go out of style. You might not care that much for skateboarding, but you can’t deny that clips of death-defying skateboard stunts are super cool (and neither can his 4.2 million followers).

Besides his skateboarding tricks, Hawk is a businessman who uses his Instagram account to promote his business, Tony Hawk, Inc., an enterprise that builds skateboard ramps for events. He’s a husband and father as well, and Instagrammers love checking in on the Hawk family on his profile.

Ever since Simone Biles made her debut as an Olympic gold medalist during the 2016 Olympics, she’s caught the public eye. Now, she holds five gold medals, and her 3.3 million followers love watching Simone document her training regimens.

As an Olympic medalist, she doesn’t have much time outside her training sessions to be herself, but she makes the best of it, posting photos of her antics with her friends, other pro athletes, and family members. She’s as delightful on Instagram as she is on television.