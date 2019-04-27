123Movies Review and Alternatives

Digital technology makes many people throw away cables and switch to streaming. 123Movies is one of the most popular streaming sites because it provides a large number of films.



The question is whether this streaming site (and also similar sites) is legal and safe?



For information, you can find many films, which have recently been screened in theaters, displayed on this streaming site. Of course this is very interesting for many people and maybe you are one of them. Accessing this site may be fun but caution needs to be put forward. It is possible that streaming sites that offer free movies slip malware that can damage your computer or even steal your personal data. This article will explain to you about the security level of 123Movies and similar streaming sites.



Change of Brand Name



123Movies has changed its name to GoMovies and their domain name has also been changed to 123movieshub.com . You can also find several other domains that are related (with this streaming site) such as gomovie.sc and gostreams.net.



At a glance, GoStreams.net looks cool but one thing to realize; almost all online streaming sites operate illegally. That is why they often change providers and hosting names. Accessing them may carry unwanted risks and of course the biggest risk is what is associated with viruses, malware, ransomware and the like. Many people have reported that after they access similar sites, they find their credit card or online bank account broken into by someone.

123Movies: A phenomenon



123Movies is a phenomenon. This is a site that stole the copyright of filmmakers and allows its users to do what is called streaming pirated movies. Of course this is an act that violates the law. But it’s like weeds, eradicating sites like 123Movies is very difficult. 123Movies is a speck of stain from dozens of large networks to hundreds of clone sites. Their current domain is 123Movies but that can change next week. So, the conclusion? This is a temporary domain that can be discarded at any time.

They provide their visitors with a giant catalog featuring many titles including new releases. You don’t need to register or even type a password. You simply type in the title of the movie you are looking for and once you find it, you can immediately watch it or download it. It’s easy right?

You can find even films that have just been played in theaters. In some cases we even found several films that were present in 123Movies before they were even screened in theaters. Not only blockbuster movies, you can also find films owned by legal streaming sites like Amazon, Hulu and Netflix.

With thousands of films presented, 123Movies or maybe 123Movie tomorrow is one of the most popular even this site also provides applications for Kodu and Rodu devices.



123Movies is something illegal



In many countries, activities carried out by 123Movies are illegal. 123Movies and similar sites hijack other people’s copyrights and distribute pirated films for their own sake. They are usually based in countries that lack respect for copyright or do not have strict anti-piracy laws. They flourished there and offered pirated films to millions of people in the western world. Of course there is no free lunch and they don’t offer films for free even though they in fact don’t withdraw any money. They are usually sponsored by gambling sites with annoying pop ups and between pop-up messages, some malware is very likely to be tucked away.

Alternatives for 123Movies?



Of course there are always alternatives for each streaming site, including 123Movies. Some suggested alternative sites are those that are legal like Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime and Popcornflix.