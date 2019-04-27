 HOW TO CHOOSE THE BEST GAMING LAPTOP

You love video games right? Get in here. PC gaming started several years back, since the first personal computers were invented. As technology advances every day, so does PC.

With the massive growth in esports also comes an explosion in gaming gear and peripherals. Budget gaming laptops have made gaming accessible to an even wider audience.

This article will help you chose a gaming laptop that would not only serve your needs but meets your financial strength.

THE GPU

For a high-quality gaming laptop, the graphics card or GPU is amongst the most essential hardware piece needed. The quality of your card would determine your game’s performance. Your gaming experience is also dependent on how high graphics setting can be done. Although the quality of your graphics doesn’t exactly mean you’d have the best gaming experience, but you would agree with me that nothing beats gaming with high-detailed graphics.

In checking how high your graphics quality is, you may also access its storage capacity. Although the storage capacity doesn’t affect the performance, it shows the amount of details your card can offer. Therefore, to get a good performance, the highest quality video card with a RAM would be needed.

CPU and RAM

After selecting a video card, let’s move to the next major piece of gaming laptop puzzle; CPU and RAM. CPU, which is the Central Processing Unit, is your computer’s heart. It takes charge of all the things you do on your laptop, gaming inclusive. Even when video games offloads much graphics work to your graphics card, the CPU still plays a major role in processing as you play. Also, the RAM decides how much information your memory can hold at a time. In order words, the bigger the RAM the faster your CPU can be accessed.

While choosing a gaming laptop, you should search for a processor with large storage capacity to enable your CPU perform at its very best. Intel processor’s standard can’t be reached in the markets today. It is on this fact, that I recommend Intel i7 eight generation series of processors for you. Serious attention should be paid on the processor’s model numbers, particularly laying emphasis on the letters at the end, as i7 processors are not made evenly.

STORAGE

For gamers, storage has always been a problem. Games take lots of space on hard drives, and the larger the hard drive. Basically, they exist two types of hard drives; HDD and SSD.

In terms of speed, the solid state drivers or SDD stands out, and has a very fast read and write time. This makes them the best for the installation of your operating system and games, although, they are smaller in accumulating details. The Hard disk drive or HDD is known to be a traditional drive that has existed for ages. The HDD or Hard disk drive has a much larger storage capacity than the SDD or Solid state drivers. Since their storage capacity is large, it creates more space for your games. However, in terms of speed – read and write times, the SDD stands out, and this is owed to the speed of the HDD when it spins.