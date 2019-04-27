How to Secure Your Place When on Vacation

A solid lock and a vigilant neighbor is not all that will help protect your home while you’re on vacation. I will tell you about the latest security alarm systems.

Home security concerns any sane person going on vacation. There are many different smart devices that will make your rest a real peaceful pleasure. Let’s get to them with our adviser, Damian of the HomeCareChoices website.

CCTV Cameras

CCTV installation is the easiest and most reliable way to secure your home. Cameras record everything that happens indoors when the owners are away. Video can be recorded both on the home server and in the cloud. To prevent the camera from recording everything, it is often set up to work by a motion detector. Something happens in its area of operation – the camera starts recording.

You can see what is going on in the area of any camera, both directly (while in the house) and via the Internet. This is very convenient because you can check your smartphone at any moment and make sure everything is fine.

Installation of an additional motion sensor that sends a push notification to your phone when triggered, provides a guarantee that no intruder will take advantage of owners’ absence. If the camera is wireless, a data transmitting protocol must be well protected. There are several protocols like that, e.g. RTS protocol.

Human Presence Effect

In “Home Alone“, Kevin imitates the presence of adults inside the house with the help of cardboard figures placed on a toy train. The logic of the eight-year-old boy is quite clear: the thief will never try to get inside the house where someone is. In almost three decades since the release of this hit, the technique has moved far ahead, but the idea of protecting a house has remained the same: the imitation of the owners’ presence inside a house actually does scare away thieves.

The manufacturers all over the world use different tricks to implement this idea. Someone creates Barking-Dog Alarms that would make a loud dog barking sound at any crossing the property line. The Japanese advertise a special security system called “Man on the Curtain” that projects a loop of an active man’s silhouette onto a curtain. The Germans invented the light bulb with a dozen colored LEDs that imitate switching TV channels…

For owners of smart homes, it’s easier to create a presence effect than for anyone else. Many manufacturers include such features in a variety of devices. For example, Somfy suggests using programmable curtain management: when it gets dark, the timer triggers curtains to draw and the light turns on in a house. So that no one from the outside realizes that it’s not a human being but a program, the light in different rooms is switched on and off randomly. It is even possible to create a more complex scenario that automatically turns on a TV or a human speech simulator. Such scenarios can be controlled by the TaHoma RTS home management system.

Video Buzzer

Modern thieves are more experienced and understand that simply turning on the lights is not a 100% guarantee that someone’s in a house. Therefore, they can use a buzzer to ascertain. If owners have taken care of this in advance, the call will be transferred to the phone, and the thief will be answered by the owners or security service.

It’s hard to imagine a thief who wouldn’t give up the idea of breaking into a house after such a clear demonstration of presence. Similar functions are presented in, e.g., video door phone V400 RTS. When you call, the buzzer automatically takes pictures and is able to “see” in the dark. The call can also be transferred to a TV. This is very convenient when there is an elderly person in the house who finds it difficult to move around the house.

Sensors

Security isn’t just about keeping thieves away. According to statistics, the damage from a broken pipe is several times greater than the damage from a home invasion. And if it also affects neighbors… Accidents are often caused by heating and water supply systems.

The manufacturers of security technologies could not miss such a risk. The solution is quite simple: a water leak sensor. When it is triggered, the water supply to the house stops. If the sensor is far away from the control module, the easiest way is to use a wireless leak sensor.

In addition to water leaks, there are other issues that automation can handle. A strong wind for example. If a house is empty and the windows are open, the wind sensor can instruct the automation to close them and even shutters.

Backup Power

No matter how reliable the CCTV cameras and other smart home security features are, they stop working when the power is turned off. Back-up power systems have long been designed to solve this problem. They intercept the power supply when the main cuts off. Most often these are ordinary generators, but in some cases, you can use simpler solutions. For example, when the device consumes little electricity.

Some swing gates or sliding gates are additionally equipped with accumulators. In case of a power cutoff, these systems continue to work as if nothing happened. Synapsia RTS and Axovia are among these shutter drives.

Safety experts also joke that an “Angry Dog” sign is a great addition to any electronic protection, even if the dog isn’t really there. Fun is fun, but when it comes to safety there is no such thing as “too much.” Any trick that keeps thieves away – technological or not – must protect and turn a house into a fortress. And if the trick has worked, it has justified itself.