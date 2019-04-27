How To Watch London Marathon Live Stream 2019 Online

Drawing around thousands of runners on the grand stage, the London Marathon 2019 is just one day away. Every year, thousands of athletes compete in this event where fitness is tested to some severe extents. For people who like to watch London Marathon live stream online, we have got some brilliant options for you.

Coming down to London Marathon details, the event will start from April 28, 2019, where massive crowd gathering is expected. The time is all set to 8:55 whereas different marathon events will be conducted.

Therefore let’s move ahead and discover the best ways to watch London Marathon stream live online.

Event: Londo Marathon 2019

Start Time: 4:15 a.m. ET

Venue: Greenwich Park (London)

TV: NBC Sports Network

Live Stream: Watch Here

Watch London Marathon Live Streaming Online 2019 Free

From different ways of watching the London Marathon live, we have got the best combinations for you. Combining the free options with paid ones, you will get choices so that, you choose the best from the rest.

1. BBC2/BBC1

One of the most renowned channels in internet history, the BBC has come a long way. For watching the London Marathon live online, you can use BBC2 along with BBC1. These two are free streaming services where you don’t need to pay even a single penny for them.

All you require is a good speed internet connection and a compatible device. After which, you can use BBC2/BBC1, wait for marathon to start and watch the entire marathon without an issue.

2. NBC Sports

If you live in the regions of the United States, using NBC Sports for streaming London Marathon live is a brilliant option.

You can use the NBC Sports application or its official website to stream the entire London Marathon event. Here also, you don’t need to pay for anything. Just have your bases covered such as a net connection, compatible device and that’s it.

As soon as the event starts, you can tune in to NBC Sports and watch London Marathon live in an interruption-free way.

3. Fubo TV

Coming down towards paid services for watching the London Marathon event, Fubo TV is the number one option. At the pricing of $54.99 per month, you get a chance to access over 70 plus channels.

Also, Fubo TV being a major sports streaming company, they offer the majority of sports channels.

Even channel boasts of high-quality streaming whereas you will need a high-quality internet speed for easy viewing.

What’s more? Fubo TV delivers a massive 7-days free trial period. Using the trial period, you can test their streaming quality and then choose a suitable plan.

4. YouTube TV

If you want to watch the London Marathon in high quality, choosing YouTube TV can be a better choice. Over the years, the company is delivering some serious quality viewing when it comes to sports events.

They have got their servers widespread which reduces the lag along with interruption to some good extents. Coming at the pricing, their starter package costs around $40 per month which gives access to around 40 channels.

Also, you must note that YouTube TV doesn’t offer any trial period. Therefore, you will have to research thoroughly before choosing any of their paid plans.

Take a look at the schedule of London Marathon 2019

As the London Marathon takes place on the 28th of April 2019, the entire schedule is as follows:

Elite Wheelchair Race: 8:55 am

Elite Women’s Race: 9:15 am

British Athletic and England Athletics Marathon Championships: 10:00 am

Main Race: 10:00 am

Elite Men’s Races: 10:00 am

London Marathon Live Streaming Reddit

Reddit comes with free links to watch London Marathon 2019 online. Just search for Marathon subreddits and get best links to the event. We will update the official subreddits here.

Wrapping Things Up

Well, the London Marathon championship is just one day away, and the fans must be pretty excited.

Running all the way has got its benefits, and if you have the energy to run, you can easily take part in London Marathon event.

Also, we have given different ways by which you can watch London Marathon live stream. Go ahead, grab any of the above ways and watch people sprinting towards victory with joy, grace, and happiness.