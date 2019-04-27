Kentucky Derby Picks: Twain and Shakespeare Pick the 2019 Kentucky Derby Winner

By: Rich Bieglmeier

In making their Kentucky Derby picks , most horseplayers rely on past performance numbers, statistics and experience to make their choices. Handicapping is the embodiment of Mark Twain’s “the past does not repeat itself, but it rhymes” axiom.

The winner of the 2019 Kentucky Derby will write his own story, but his victory will have plenty in common with the previous 144 KD champions. With Shakespearean understanding that “what’s past is prologue,” let’s look back at the last five Kentucky Derby races to find commonalities and build the profile of a Kentucky Derby winner.

Rewinding the Kentucky Derby tape to 2014 brings us the following winners: JUSTIFY, ALWAYS DREAMING, NYQUIST, AMERICAN PHAROAH and CALIFORNIA CHROME. Surprisingly, or maybe not so, based on their prep-race results (more on that later), each was the post-time favorite.

ALWAYS DREAMING was a tepid choice, paying $11.40. On the other end of the odds, NYQUIST was the chalkiest, paying out $6.60. On reputations, one would think Triple Crown winners JUSTIFY and AMERICAN PHAROAH would have been overwhelming favorites.

Omaha Beach winning the Arkansas Derby in the slop

If pre-race odds translate to race day, then the favorite will be OMAHA BEACH, currently at 7/2, according to bookmaker William Hill. That’s not too surprising considering the Richard Mandella trainee is coming off impressive, back-to-back Derby Prep race scores. He defeated fellow KD entrants GAME WINNER (Rebel Stakes) and IMPROBABLE (Arkansas Derby).

Aside from being the early favorite, OMAHA BEACH shares another mutual characteristic with the previous five Kentucky Derby winners, he’s posted multiple speed scores above 100 (as measured by Equibase) in the last three races leading up the Derby.

Needing at least two triple-digits efforts on the speed gun requirement eliminates:

CODE OF HONOR

COUNTRY HOUSE

PLUS QUE PARFAIT

WAR OF WILL

LONG RANGE TODDY

GRAY MAGICIAN

SPINOFF

That leaves 13 horses that qualify. Next up, running style. The last five runs for the roses were won by horses the raced near the lead all the way around the track. The eventual winner ran either second (3x) or third (2x) in the opening quarter.

Improbable winning the Los Alamitos Futurity

Early speed types with a recent history of pressuring the lead eliminates seven 100+ speed figure qualifiers and cuts the options down six:

IMPROBABLE

MAXIMUM SECURITY

OMAHA BEACH

ROADSTER

TAX

VEKOMA

A little quirk that a lot of horseplayers had their eye on was jockey Mike Smith. He was in the irons for both OMAHA BEACH and ROADSTER during their qualifying efforts. He chose to ride OMAHA BEACH instead of ROADSTER saying, “Omaha Beach just seems to be getting better, the ‘now’ horse.”

That’s a heck of an endorsement from the person who probably knows the two horses the best. As for how it pertains to past-performance, none of the previous five winners had a jockey change for the Kentucky Derby ride. That pushes ROADSTER out of the remaining six-pack.

Maximum Security winning the Florida Derby

Usually winners win, and the last five to visit the Churchill Downs’ winner circle for the Kentucky Derby hit the track on at least a three-race W streak. We have only two in our quintet that have gone back-to-back-to-back:

MAXIMUM SECURITY

OMAHA BEACH

As a bettor, all things being equal, the horse with the higher odds is where your wager should go. MAXIMUM SECURITY offers more value based on pre-race odds of 9-1.

Now, you might be thinking, “that’s the cheap way out, pick a winner!” OK, one last commonality that four-of-the-last-five Kentucky Derby winners share is a recent race at Santa Anita. That would be OMAHA BEACH. In fact, he followed the same last three tracks profile as the great AMERICAN PHAROAH; a Santa Anita win followed by victories in the Rebel Stakes and Arkansas Derby, both at Oaklawn Park.

Indeed, if OMAHA BEACH wins the 145th Kentucky Derby, the past will once again rhyme. Perhaps Twain and Shakespeare should have tried their luck with the ponies. Who knows? To paraphrase the Chicago Blackhawks great Eddie Olczyk, they should have made a bet every day, Twain and Shakespeare might have been walking around lucky and not known it.