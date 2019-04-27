NBA Fantasy Stud of the Night: Kevin Durant

Hoops Manifesto

April 27, 2019

Apr 26, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Kevin Durant (35) blocks the shot from LA Clippers forward Danilo Gallinari (8) at the net in the second half of game six of the first round of the 2019 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center. The Warriors defeated the Clippers 129-110 to win the series 4-2. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Every morning The Hoops Manifesto scours the boxscores from the previous night’s NBA games to find which player helped out his fantasy owner the most.  If you are here looking for a different kind of NBA Fantasy Stud, you are at the wrong place.  Pervert.

 

Kevin Durant – Golden State (vs Clippers)

50 points, 15-26 FG, 14-15 FT, 6 3 PTs, 6 rebounds, 5 assists, 1 steal, 1 block

What a playoff stud this guy is.

 

