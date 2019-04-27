Putlocker Review and Alternatives

For every movie lover, Putlocker is something that must be accessed. This streaming site is one of the most popular. Gaining popularity since 8 years ago, this site has millions of visitors every day. Every user can get any movie they want in just one click. Putlockers are the biggest threat to copyright and anti-piracy laws. Because it is considered a threat, this site is often suspended and it continues to change its URL and one of the latest related URLs is putlocker.me.

Putlocker is illegal?



At first glance, this seems to be a simple yes or no question. And if you have read any of the above, you are likely to risk assuming that the answer is no. But in reality, it is a much more complicated question to answer than that.



Many countries, such as the USA, the United Kingdom, the EU and, therefore, the ISPs within those countries, consider Putlocker as a site that infringes copyright law. It is not uncommon for ISPs to send notices of copyright infringement to users who have watched movies and television shows on Putlocker. However, I have never heard of any stronger legal action that is being taken.



This is probably due to the way users see the media in Putlocker. If you are recording a movie through Putlocker, you are streaming content that is hosted elsewhere instead of downloading content to your device. And in the eyes of the law in the United States, Europe and many other countries, this is a crucial difference.



This is because the US Copyright Office. It has clearly explained that if a reproduction can’t be copied, perceived or communicated, then no legal violation has occurred. The laws in the EU have a similar definition, although the current cases involving the Kodi multimedia player and its accessories have confused the water there a little.



But most legal experts would say that, according to the current law in the US and the EU, the transmission of content can’t leave the person who observes it in violation of the law. The person who uploaded the file is responsible and, therefore, violates the copyright law. The question of whether the site itself is breaking the law is also debatable, but many courts have ruled against Putlocker at this point. We need some alternatives to Putlocker!

Of course there are always alternatives to almost everything, including Putlocker. This article will present 3 alternatives to Putlocker and we consider them the best. Without having to linger, let us see one by one.



1. 123Movies



This is a website that provides streaming links to be accessed online. Streaming links are accessed by indexing sites like NowVideo, Openload, TheVideo.mem and so on. This looks like a cool online cinema.



2. Fmovies



Fmovies is one of the tough competitors for Putlocker. Many people think it’s better than Putlockers. This site is very addictive for many people. Since its presence 4 years ago, Watch Online Series offers a variety of TV series which are divided into several genres. For people who like TV series, this is one of the best sites.



3. PrimeWire.sc



This site provides an opportunity for every visitor to view online from the film index of the many hosting sites available on the market. You can search for any video you want, but you need to create an account to get access to the comments column. By giving comments you can share your point of view that might be useful for site development.