The Livest Dog at UFC Sunrise: Mike Perry

Name: Mike Perry

Opponent: Alex Oliveira

Odds: +150 (bet $100 to win $175)

Mike Perry is usually the one who has odds favorably skewed in his favor. That’s because he has crazy KO power and people who are gambling tend to fall into a trap of betting on the KO artist. However, a couple losses and the fact that his opponent has 12 KOs to his name have swung the odds drastically the other way.

As a result, there is some real value in Perry here. In fact, if these two go punch for punch in hopes that someone drops, the fight may favor Perry, who has never been knocked out in his career. While Oliveira has only been taken out by strikes once, which is by no means a lot, he also has not faced the power shots that Perry has. Perry has faced Santiago Ponzinibbio, Donald Cerrone, Max Griffin and Paul Felder in his last four bouts – none of which have stunned him.







2019 Totals

Record: 2-9

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $-602

Return on Investment: -55%

2018 Record: 18-19 (+26%)

