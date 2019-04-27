Top 2 Sites to Watch Movies Online for Free

If you’re looking for a list of the best and most up-to-date movie streaming sites, you’ve come to the right place. In this article, we have included free movie streaming sites that offer a premium service with as few ads as possible. The top 2 sites are the 2 best streaming sites. But we also include a brief review on several other streaming sites. Enjoy!

Gomovie.sc

Those who manage the film transmission sites know Gomovies well. On Gomovies, users can watch free movies and TV series, but the best thing about the site is that it allows users to choose between 12 countries, including Italy, India, the United States and Spain to watch movies. If you choose India, you can watch thousands of Bollywood movies.

123Movieshub.com

123Movieshub is a streaming site that provides every visitor with a variety of films, episodes and TV shows. There are several films that have even recently been screened in theaters. Regularly updated, this site never bores you. The 2 sites above are considered the best but below are some similar sites that can be used as alternatives.

Other sites:



Fmovies.fm

Fmovies.fm is one of the best movie streaming sites. It was launched in 2017 and allows users not only to watch movies but television series of up to 25 genres. If that is not enough, users can also download their favorite movies or TV series in HD completely free of charge.



GoStreams.net

GoStreams.net is also one of the known free movie streaming sites. Once you are on the site, you can enjoy HD movies and TV shows without having to pay a dime. GoStreams.net also runs a “Suggest Me” section for its users that suggests the best movies of all time for free.



Putlocker.me

Who does not know Putlockers in the business of streaming movies? The only problem is that they have to change their domains from time to time. Currently, Putlocker.me is serving its visitors with thousands of free movies and TV series from 47 countries around the world.



Putlockers.net

Putlockers.net is also one of the Putlocker movie streaming sites that offers the same unparalleled service to its users. Once on Putlockers.net, you can watch your favorite movies and TV series for free.

Flenix.Fun

Flenix.Fun was launched last year. Flenix is different from other movie streaming sites because it not only allows users to watch Hollywood movies, but also allows them to enjoy Korean, Punjabi, Indian and Pakistani movies for free.



Megashares.co

Megashares is also one of the leading sites for streaming movies online. Once there, free movies and television series are available for free.



123Fmovies.com

123Fmovies or Fmovies is also one of the best movie streaming sites. Once there, users can enjoy HD movies. In addition, users can also download torrents for their favorite movies: all this for free.



123Solarmovie.com

SolarMovies is home to high quality pirated content and that is why people call it “Netflix from the pirated world”. Once there, you can watch sports, movies, TV shows and listen to music. All that for free, but after making an account on the site.



123Moviesc.co

123Movies is another major movie streaming site where users can watch HD movies and TV shows. On the other hand, 123Movies is the home of films from the year 1920 to the present with a search option for 70 countries around the world.



Important news

If you are going to visit any of the movie streaming sites mentioned above, we suggest you use a reliable VPN. Thanks for reading and we hope you can gain benefits from reading this article.