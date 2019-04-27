Why Golf Is Good For You

We are all well aware of the benefits of exercise. It helps to keep our hearts and bodies healthy, aids in good mental health, and alleviates stress. From aerobics classes to tennis, running to hardcore gym sessions, there is a range of exercises to try, and it is likely you already have a favorite. There is, however, a new dark horse on the horizon.

Golf has been quietly wandering along in the background with many amateurs thinking they can’t break into the sport unless they have extensive knowledge of the latest review of Ben Hogan Ft. Worth black irons, all the right gear, and are super experienced. The good news is that golf can be for everyone, and offers a vast range of unexpected benefits for your health!

Keep Your Heart Healthy

Any form of movement and getting the blood pumping is beneficial, and gold offers plenty of opportunities. While television coverage may make it seem all about standing around and gazing into the distance, there is actually a lot of movement involved, from walking between holes, carrying bags and equipment, and adjusting to get the perfect shot. Research for the National Golf Federation found that a person will average 100 heartbeats per minute during an 18-hole round—enough to keep your heart happy!

Keep Your Brain Active

As well as your body, gold can also have brilliant benefits for your mind. A regular daily walk helps to strengthen the memory circuits of the brain, which allows it to maintain a strong, steady blood supply. This is essential to keep your mind sharp and helps to preserve high levels of cognitive function as you age.

Lose Weight

Golf may not seem the immediately obvious answer to helping you shift the pounds, but the number of steps taken in an average game will take you well over your recommended 10,000 steps a day. During an 18-hole round, a male player will burn an average of 2,500 calories, while female players will burn around 1,500.

Stay Stress-Free

Golf generally takes place outdoors and is a great chance to get some fresh air. It also tends to be a social game, allowing you to catch up with fellow players and add some much-needed socialization into your routine. These elements, combined with the mental challenge offered by the sport, allow endorphins to be released, keeping you calm, relaxed and stress-free.

Get Some Shut-Eye

The combination of fresh air and exercise are also a tried-and-tested method to improve the quality of your sleep, and this is essential for keeping your mind and body in tip-top condition.

Accessible To All

Another advantage offered by gold if its accessibility. It is a low-impact activity. The movement is generally just walking on a soft surface, making it ideal for those looking for a gentle, low impact way to work out and burn calories.

Live for longer!

As well as all the physical benefits, studies have shown that on average golfers enjoy a 40 percent lower early mortality rate—or a 5-year increase in life expectancy!