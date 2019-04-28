Bellator 220 Fighter Salaries

Rory MacDonald escaped San Jose with his belt last night, and was the top earner at Bellator 220.

Here are the fighter payouts, released by the California State Athletic Commission and first reported by MMA Junkie.

Rory MacDonald: $200,000

Phil Davis: $160,000 ($80,000 to show, $80,000 win bonus)

Jon Fitch: $140,000

Benson Henderson: $100,000

Ilima-Lei MacFarlane: $75,000

Liam McGeary: $75,000

Veta Arteaga: $40,000

Adam Piccolotti: $22,000

Aviv Gozali: $20,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus)

Gaston Bolanos: $15,000

Cass Bell: $10,000 ($5,000 to show, $5,000 win bonus)

Nathan Stolen: $10,000

Chris Avila: $5,000

Josh San Diego: $4,000 ($2,000 to show, $2,000 win bonus)

Jordan Williams: $3,500 ($1,750 to show, $1,750 win bonus)

Brandon Faumui: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Chuck Campbell: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Hyder Amil: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Abraham Vaesau: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Tom Ponce de Leon: $3,000 ($1,500 to show, $1,500 win bonus)

Justin Tenedora: $3,000

Diego Herzog: $2,500

Matt Perez: $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)

Chris Inocencio: $2,400 ($1,200 to show, $1,200 win bonus)

Justin Roswell: $2,000

Paradise Vaovasa: $1,750

Bruno Casillas: $1,500

Brandon Laroco: $1,500

Ignacio Ortiz: $1,500

Roger Severson: $1,500

Travis Crain: $1,200

Peter Ishiguro: $1,200

Boris Novachkov: $1,200

Jamario Mulder: $1,200

Jon Adams: $1,200

Erick Gunha: $1,200

