Grant Stevens World Renowned Handicapper Starts His Study After NFL Draft Kick-off

One of the leading college football handicappers and bettors in the world, Grant Stevens, is coming off of a winning season in which he won just short of 70% of his picks against the spread. Grant finished as the leading documented handicapper in college football for a 5th straight season, and fell two games short of his personal best college football season of all time from 2017 when he just topped 70% with a record 63-27.

Not only did Grant win consistently this season, but he also won BIG. Among his biggest wagers on the season was also one of the biggest upsets in all of 2018. Grant predicted on his weekly podcast that the Akron Zips, who were 21 point underdogs at Northwestern in week 3, would not only cover the spread, but would win outright. At the time it was the kind of prediction that makes everyone sit up and take notice. If his prediction wasn’t enough to get people’s attention, Akron winning the game outright by a score of 39-34 certainly was enough to get Grant’s website a lot more followers the following week. Not only was this one of the best predictions of any handicapper all season long, but Grant also had one of his largest wagers of the season on this specific pick.

While the Akron pick was both his largest upset of the season and one of his larger personal wagers, it was not his single largest wager of the season. That honor goes to his Clemson-Wake Forrest pick in week 6. Wake Forrest was a bit of a surprise team in the early going of the season, and they opened as 17.5 point underdogs vs the defending National Champions. Grant said on his podcast a week before the game that he was placing a $110,000 wager on Clemson to cover the spread which eventually grew to 20.5 points by kickoff. Clemson dominated in one of the most lopsided games of the year in college football, eventually winning by a final score of 63-3. That wager grabbed headlines as Grant was already well on pace to win around 70% on the season.

After having been a professional sports handicapper and bettor for over 20 years, and making national headlines on more than a few occasions, Grant had built quite a clientele heading into the 2018 college football season, and those bettors made out big time. Grant personally estimates that about 65% of his players wager around $1,000 per game. So given his 63-27 record at the end of the season, those common bettors wagering $1,000 per game won around $36,000 just during the college football season alone. That’s more than the average working American makes in an entire year of work. Not to mention that Grant also has a number of much larger clients who wager 5 to 6 figures a game throughout the season. So those larger bettors who are wagering around $100,000 per game made $360,000 during the season from Grant’s picks. There are very few handicappers in the world who can stake claim to that kind of success and sustained production over an entire season, let alone over the last decade like Grant has done consistently.

