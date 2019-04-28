Sharks vs Avalanche Live Stream Reddit Online NHL Playoffs Round 2

Sharks will face Avalanche in the Round 2 game of NHL Playoffs 2019. The live coverage starts at 8 PM ET. Check out for the live streaming channels here. The Stanley Cup playoffs are here, and the Sharks will face the rival they know all too well the Colorado Avalanche. San Jose bowed out of the last season’s playoffs, so Peter DeBoer’s club will surely have the revenge on their minds as they start their first-round series on Wednesday night at SAP Centre. Both teams enter the playoffs on a bit out of form. The Sharks lost 9 of their final 12 games, while the Avalanche lost 7 of their last 12 contests.

Sharks forwards will need to bring their “A” game for all the scoring they can for this series. The Sharks scored most of their goals in the first period. They outscored their opponents by 102 to 85 in the opening period, and the fewest in the second period. They managed to score 86 to 84 against their opponents. It will be important that the Sharks score first against the Colorado Avalanche, as during the regular season the Sharks won 87.7 percent of the games in which they scored first.

Game: Sharks vs Avalanche

Time: 8 PM ET

Date: 28th April 2019

Venue: SAP Center

Live Stream: Watch Here

Sharks vs Avalanche live streaming online free channels

Watching the Sharks Vs. Avalanche hockey game is not as difficult as it used to be. There are various options available to you. And you can live stream from any of the options to watch NHL hockey games online.

In this article, we will display the list of the available options. We will also provide the information about all the matches of the NHL season. Here is the list of channels to watch Sharks Vs. Avalanche match.

1. NBCSN: – Official Channel

NBCSN is the official channel that telecasts the Sharks Vs. Avalanche match. It provides incredible live streaming experience. The U.S. based channel offers a wide variety of sports-based content. They include disciplines such as football, NHL, baseball etc.

Watch postgame coverage. The pricing of the channel is $49.99 for the entire season and $9.99 for a single game.

2. Fubo TV

Fubo TV is one of the pioneers in the streaming services market. It is one of the best channels to watch the Sharks Vs. Avalanche match. The live streaming service is a sports dedicated channel. You will get 65 channels for $55 a month. The plan also includes local channels, but no ABC. And even 22 of the top 35 channels. However, it costs only $44.99 in the first month.

If you do not watch much of ESPN, fuboTV is an excellent option for soccer fans, who watch soccer. Begin to watch Fubo TV with a free trial offer of 7 days.

[Sign up for fuboTV here.]

3. PlayStation Vue

The PlayStation is one more option to watch the Sharks Vs. Avalanche match. PlayStation Vue has four distinct plans. The basic plan “Access” which costs $45 a month. The “Core” plan costs $50 a month. The Elite costs $ 60 a month. And the “Ultra” plan costs $ 80 a month.

With the PlayStation Vue, you can watch all the NHL matches.’ Provided you have a fast-broadband service and a compatible device. You can also test it with a five days trial period.

4. Sling TV

Sling TV is no mug when it comes to live streaming. It telecasts the Sharks Vs. Avalanche match. Sling TV is an excellent channel for the budget-conscious fans of the NHL, who wants to watch live action of the NHL, but does not require the most comprehensive channel selection.

You can choose the Sling Blue as per your budget. Sling TV provides a trial pack of 7-days for its users to try and test the channel.

VPN Services

We have got solutions for you where you can use VPN’s to have access to the game’s channel using your streaming service. Though you may find tons of VPN brands over the Internet, choosing the correct one can become difficult.

We have picked the best VPN brand for you so that you can peacefully watch hockey from your home’s comfort.

ExpressVPN

We recommend using ExpressVPN to easily access a variety of channels anonymously and securely. ExpressVPN offer blazing-fast VPN speeds to watch hockey on all devices, the best-in-class privacy protection and unlimited premium bandwidth. Get ExpressVPN now for 49% off their 12-month package at only $6.67/month to watch the Stanley Cup Playoffs live streams and more!

Sharks vs Avalanche Live Stream Reddit

Sharks vs Avalanche game NHL Playoffs will be available to watch with Reddit streams official. Check out for NHL subreddit and get best quality official updates and news to the game.

Sharks vs Avalanche Lineups

Check out for the predicted teams for Sharks vs Avalanche match below.

Sharks projected lineup

Timo Meier, Logan Couture, Joe Pavelski

Evander Kane, Tomas Hertl, Gustav Nyquist

Marcus Sorensen, Joe Thornton, Kevin Labanc

Micheal Haley, Barclay Goodrow, Melker Karlsson

Marc-Edouard Vlasic, Brent Burns

Brenden Dillon, Erik Karlsson

Joakim Ryan, Justin Braun

Martin Jones

Aaron Dell