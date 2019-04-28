Watch Islanders vs Hurricanes Live Stream Reddit NHL Streams Online Game 2 Official

Hurricanes will face Islanders in the second game of NHL Playoffs 2019. The New York Islanders are one of the best sides of the NHL this season. Viewers can watch the match on TV through NBCSN (USA); CBC, TVAS2 (Canada); MSG+, ATTSN-PT (Local). The official channels to watch Islanders vs Hurricanes Live Stream include Fubo.tv (subscription required, but you get a free trial), and NBCSN. The Pittsburgh Hurricanes are still featuring in a one-two punch of all-time legends in Evgeni Malkin and Sidney Crosby. The Isles started the 2018-19 campaign with incredible doubts. Not only would it be a nomadic season, traveling to Brooklyn and Long Island as they await a for a more permanent home. But the team also needed to play without its previous captain, John Tavares, who left in free agency.

New GM Lou Lamoriello hesitantly signed a handful of fourth-line players in free agency and gave the captaincy to Barry Trotz. He felt rejected after he won a Stanley Cup in Washington. He did not get the richest contract, which he thought he deserved. The Hurricanes have felt like a work in development all season. GM Jim Rutherford made numerous midlevel changes. Whether it was the swap in the early season. Marcus Pettersson was exchanged with Carl Hagelin or the inclusion of Jared McCann and Nick Bjugstad, two forwards for the future to get this team in the right direction.

Date: 28th April 2019

Start Time: 3 p.m. EDT

Venue: PPG Paints Arena

How To Watch Islanders vs Hurricanes Live Streaming Online Free?

Watching the New York Islanders Vs. Hurricanes hockey game has never been easier. There are a lot of streaming options available to watch NHL hockey games without cable.

In this review, we will cover different available options. We also provide information regarding all the regular season games. Here is the list of channels to watch Islanders Vs. Hurricanes match.

1. NBCSN: – Official Channel

NBCSN is the official channel, and you can watch Islanders Vs. Hurricanes match through it. The video quality of the channel is good, and you will not face any hindrance while watching the match. Get detailed coverage, live games and highlights of the Bay Area, Boston, Chicago, DC, Philadelphia and Portland MLB, NBA, NFL & NHL teams.

You can also watch the match on the NBC website by logging with the service provider and even on the NBC sports app either on iOS or Android devices.

2. Fubo TV

Fubo TV is one of the leading streaming services in the market. It is the best channels to watch the Islanders Vs. Hurricanes match as it is entirely a sports dedicated channel. You have to shell out $55 a month to get over 22 channels. But in the initial month, it is only $44.99.

You can include Fox Soccer Plus as part of the International Sports add-on for $5.99 / month. Start watching Fubo TV with a free trial offer of 7 days.

3. PlayStation Vue

The gaming console platform is another option to watch the Islanders Vs. Hurricanes match. PlayStation Vue offers four plans. The $45 a month “Access” basic plan. The $50 a month “Core” plan. The $ 60 a month “Elite” Plan. And the $ 80 a month “Ultra” Plan.

All the plans mentioned above provide 26 of the top 35 channels except the Base plans which offer only 25 channels. The four plans have a five days trial period.

4. Sling TV

Last but not the least on the list to watch the Islanders Vs. Hurricanes match is Sling TV. Of the three distinct plans that sling TV is offering it is better to choose Sling Orange + Blue. You can watch the game on it and also costs only $ 40 a month. You even select them separately, both Sling Orange and Sling Blue costs $ 25 a month each.

Sling TV offers a 7-day trial pack for its users to try and check the channel.

